Faith

D.C. Collier: Finally, a God I Can Relate To

By D.C. Collier | December 27, 2018 | 1:50 p.m.

For half my life, I had a “God” stuck in my head who was distant, uncaring and mad all the time. My formal religious upbringing was no help with this.

Subconsciously influenced by contrived Nativity scenes, I had the impression that somehow God had a son, who was apparently made out of velveteen, with Barbie doll parents, who was born in a barn illuminated by blinking electric lights a very long time ago.

Later on, as a degreed engineer, the whole incarnation thing struck me as intentionally delusional. How was I to believe that Jesus was a flesh-and-blood historical person?

Well, a personal encounter I had decades ago changed all that ...

First the Darkness

I had signed up for a religious retreat out of desperation. My marriage was circling the drain, I was regularly chasing inner peace down the neck of a whiskey bottle and under increasing pressure as a tech manager. Morally, I was a rolling train wreck.

Somehow, I survived the first day of that retreat and before going to bed, I took a stroll down an isolated winding path that came to a beautiful clearing. I could see the faint glow of tiny lights in a circle all around me. They were illuminating the “Stations of the Cross,” depicting Christ’s passion and death for our sins — they seemed to get to me that night.

Strangely, I felt immediately at home here and reclined on a comfy bench made from split logs as I fell under the spell of this magical refuge. For the moment, it was mine alone.

The deafening silence rang in my ears, broken only by occasional hoots from a nearby owl, which seemed to be saying, “It’s OK, man. I’ve got your back.”

But the serenity of this little bit of heaven was no match for the wrenching inner turmoil that threatened to swallow me whole. I cried out in agony for release from my gnawing guilt and shame, not really expecting anyone to hear.

As I slumped onto a bench, head down in the darkness, I was sure that if there was a God, He’d burn me to a cinder for all I’d done. I sheepishly surrendered to Him in my mind, expecting the worst.

Then the Light

In the blink of an eye, I got “lit up” with a presence so vivid that it took my breath away. I didn’t “see” anything with my physical eyes, but deep inside, in my spirit, everything came alive. His Presence was more real than my own consciousness.

Instantly, his name came to me — Friend. Somehow, I knew exactly who He was — the One who personally walked out those bloodstained Stations of the Cross a long time ago. I was not alone anymore!

There I was, “Mr. Stoic,” falling to my knees, weeping uncontrollably, yet overcome with inexpressible, childlike joy. No words were exchanged; they weren’t necessary. I sensed no condemnation, no demands for reform — nothing like that.

I was bathed in His unconditional love and nothing would be the same again.

My Personal ‘Bethlehem’

When I came to faith in Christ that night, Jesus was born spiritually in my heart — just as He was born physically in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.

Evangelist Oswald Chambers wrote, “Just as our Lord came into human history from outside it, He must also come into me from outside.”

In that sense, Christmas happens every day somewhere in the world.

Years later, I would read the words of the great A.W. Tozer in his book, The Pursuit of God, as he addressed the goodness, openness and willingness of God to welcome us into His life:

“When we lift our inward eyes to gaze upon God, we are sure to meet friendly eyes gazing back at us, for it is written that the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout all the earth. The sweet language of experience is ‘You God see me.’ When the eyes of the soul looking out meet the eyes of God looking in, heaven has begun right here on this earth.”

Why Me?

I have no idea what God saw in me, other than utter failure, but the message I take away is that God responds to surrender, which puts it in the range of possibility for the weakest and poorest of us. This calls for abandoning all “religious” endeavors and attempts to clean up our acts and be good — or any other human efforts.

It was humbling to surrender to God as a helpless, red-handed sinner, but it somehow opened the door. I learned that on the resurrection side of the cross, I live under friendly skies, basking in the sunshine of God’s everlasting grace.

How About You?

Have you opened your heart to become a birthplace for the Son of God? Why settle for velveteen when you can have the real thing?

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

