D.C. Collier: God’s Mighty King Disguised as a Peasant

By D.C. Collier | December 6, 2018 | 3:50 p.m.

There is something about sacrifice that moves us deeply. It’s in our genes. Who isn’t touched when one person gives up their life for another? Think war heroes, first responders, foreign missionaries and ordinary people rising to extraordinary circumstances.

But what about someone who was personally rejected and deeply offended, comfortably enthroned in heaven, who abandoned it all to rescue the offenders? And worse, to endure shameful suffering and death at their hands.

The gospel message tells the story with almost antiseptic brevity:

The Messiah died for our sins, exactly as Scripture tells it; that He was buried; that He was raised from death on the third day, again exactly as Scripture says.”1

The irony in this story is that Israel’s long-anticipated Messiah was expected to be a Lion, putting to flight His enemies; but what they got was a Lamb, unwilling to even defend Himself.

Why the Messiah Had to Come Bodily

» Philippians 2:7 — “When the time came, he set aside the privileges of deity and took on the status of a slave, became human! Having become human, he stayed human. It was an incredibly humbling process. He didn’t claim special privileges.”

» John 1:14 — “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”

But why? Couldn’t God have spoken to us from a safe distance and gotten the message through just as well? Remember, we have numerous biblical examples of God in His glory speaking directly to people, and the results weren’t pretty — they were utterly terrified, fell on their faces, and thought they were dead.

There had to be a better way. Besides, there were more reasons for his incarnation than our “communication problem:”

» To communicate as one of us in a nonthreatening manner in familiar language.

» To give His life a ransom and substitute — only a man could die for a man — moral equivalence. This was demonstrated in the Old Testament animal sacrifices. While making the offeror ceremonially clean, it took a man (Jesus) to make the man judicially righteous.

» To deliver believers to heaven by incorporating them into His bodily resurrection. It’s one thing to “pay our bill,” but another to get us across the chasm between earth and heaven.

It Was All Predicted Hundreds of Years Before

Unquestionably, one of the most remarkable and controversial subjects in the Bible relates to the identity of Jesus Christ as Israel’s Messiah. So, what was it that led Jesus’ early Jewish (and later Gentile) followers to dare to believe that He was the one and only Messiah?

Well, besides personally witnessing Christ’s words, miracles, wisdom, uncommon authority and unvarying holiness, they had their centuries-old scriptures, which contained ancient prophecies that painted a picture, brush stroke by stroke, of what this coming Messiah would look like.

Bible scholar John Phillips wrote, “... when we take a survey look at the Bible. Woven into all the scripture is the perfect portrait of God’s beloved Son.”2

The great Old Testament prophet, John the Baptist, was one who “connected the dots” and declared emphatically:

“Here he is, God’s Passover Lamb! He forgives the sins of the world! This is the man I’ve been talking about, the One who comes after me but is actually ahead of me. I knew nothing about who He was — only this: that my task has been to get Israel ready to recognize Him as the God-Revealer ... there’s no question about it: This is the Son of God.”3

This meek Servant-King could see that the invisible causes behind all of mankind’s dysfunction were mighty spiritual forces vying for supremacy, with mankind caught in the middle. This rabbi from the Galilean sticks came from the other side and understood “The Solution” to our deepest needs.

The Apostle John writes:

“He was in the world,
the world was there through Him,
and yet the world didn’t even notice.
He came to his own people,
but they didn’t want Him.
But whoever did want Him,
who believed He was who He claimed
and would do what he said,
He made to be their true selves,
their child-of-God selves.”4

How About You?

The world wanted nothing to do with Him, but those few who could see past outer appearances got a glimpse of heavenly glory and connected with their true spiritual identity in the process — not as subjects or servants, but as fully vested sons and daughters of the most-high God.

Jesus once said:

“So, you believe because you’ve seen with your own eyes. Even better blessings are in store for those who believe without seeing.”5

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 The Message (MSG)

2. Phillips, John. Climbing the Heights. Exploring the Scriptures. Chicago: Moody, 1981. N. pag. Print.

3. John 1:29-34 MSG

4. John 1:9-13 MSG

5. John 20:29 MSG

