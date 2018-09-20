Thursday, September 20 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
D.C. Collier: God’s Spiritual Dashboard Keeps Us on Course

By D.C. Collier | September 20, 2018

Years ago, I had a friend who was a fighter pilot stationed in Alaska. His most challenging exercise was ascending into thick fog that obliterated all visual references to the ground, resulting in severe disorientation.

“You would be surprised at how your seat-of-the-pants impressions can lie to you,” he shared. “You would swear you are upside-down, or rapidly descending, when in fact you’re flying straight and level.”

So, pilots were drilled to ignore visual cues or gut feelings and instead focus on their instrument panels and believe what the gauges indicated — despite all sensory evidence to the contrary. This was so difficult that pilots would often “cheat” by hanging their dog tags outside their uniforms. If their dog tag was “hanging” above their head, they knew they were upside down.

My Spiritual ‘Whiteouts’

I have a special knack for making simple things complicated, especially when it comes to spiritual matters.

Early in my Christian life, I would often get wrapped around “my own axle” over heady issues like “why is there evil in the world?”; “Who wrote the Bible?”; “What came before God?”; etc. I became like a deer caught in the headlights, not knowing which way to turn.

Worse yet, if I experienced a significant run of sinful behavior or moral failure, I’d find myself completely disoriented, bordering on spiritual shipwreck. I would think: “How could anyone behave THAT way and still be a Christian?” “Maybe I’ve been kidding myself and I’m not a real believer at all.”

Talk about crazy making!

God’s Spiritual ‘Dashboard’

It wasn’t until later that I discovered how to have that abiding sense of peace and joy that is promised in the scriptures to all believers. The key was to focus on what really matters and not getting tangled up with theological matters above my pay-grade.

But doing this consistently is harder than it sounds. That’s why we need God’s spiritual “dashboard” to prevent being tossed around by our flighty emotions amid the din and stress of daily life. And like fighter pilots, the stakes are high.

It’s impossible to measure and display everything that is going on in a modern airplane, so engineers focus on the most essential functions and place them right in front of the pilot. Similarly, God has fashioned spiritual dashboards for believers that display the most essential truths of the Christian faith.

The Apostle Paul boiled it down to two crucial truth streams:

“You’ll remember, friends, that when I first came to you to let you in on God’s master stroke, I didn’t try to impress you with polished speeches and the latest philosophy. I deliberately kept it plain and simple: first Jesus and who he is; then Jesus and what he didJesus crucified.”

Picture two large “gauges,” located front-and-center to remind us that our salvation and Christian life are based upon Christ and never upon ourselves:

» The Person of Jesus Christ (His deity, humanity, sinlessness, authority, and power)

» The work of Jesus Christ on the cross (Its all-sufficiency, perfection, value and acceptability)

Avoiding the Self-Righteousness Trap

One of the most seductive traps for Christians is to believe that their salvation is all about them — their merits, their good behavior, their devotion, etc. That is NOT the Gospel.

To focus on self is to take one’s eyes off the true source of our salvation: “Jesus and who he is ... Jesus and what he did — Jesus crucified.”1

The result is to fly by the seat of our pants and not by our instruments.

The late William R. Newell, a Bible teacher and pastor, warned us away from depending on our “works” or personal merit:

“... God is dealing with me on another principle altogether than my works, good or bad — a principle not involving my works but based only on the work of Christ for me. I am anxious indeed to be pleasing to God and to be filled with His spirit, but I am not at all justified or accounted righteous by these things. In justifying me, God acted wholly and only on Christ's blood shedding on my behalf.”2

Oh, what a relief when I point back to the cross where the work is finished, rather than forward to what I’m going to do for God!

But this takes practice to make it second nature. In his book, The Pursuit of God,3 pastor and author A.W. Tozer wrote, “We see from this that faith isn’t imparted all at once and then forgotten but is a continuous ‘gaze of the heart’ toward God. This eventually becomes automatic, as the believer’s attention returns ‘like a wandering bird coming back to its window.’”

How About You?

So, where are your spiritual eyes pointed for your salvation? Away to the cross or into the mirror?

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. 1 Corinthians 2:1-5 The Message

2. Newell, William R., Romans: Verse by Verse. Chicago: Grace Publications, 1938. Print.

3. A.W. Tozer, The Pursuit of God (Harrisburg, Pa.: Christian Publications, 1948), 11-12.

