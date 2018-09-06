D.C. Collier: Going to Hell, and Back

Faith

“This child (Jesus) is destined ... so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed.”

— Luke 2:34-35 (New International Version)

There was a time in my life when I bristled at the mere mention of “Jesus Christ.” In the mid-1970s, Christian radio programming was rampant, and the preachers were trying to outshout each other. During my pre-Christian days, I would occasionally stumble on a religious program in my car and go into a rage before angrily switching stations.

The name “Jesus Christ” provoked me. I’d think, “Isn’t the Bible full of other names besides that one? Why do they always harp on ‘this Jesus guy’?” Every conversation, every sermon seemed to circle back to this singular religious figure who was, so I thought, no bigger deal than Gandhi, Muhammed, Buddha, Moses, etc.

Boy, was I in for a surprise!

My Brush with Hell

Years later, early in my second marriage, I was a “wild and crazy” computer salesman in San Francisco, a heavy drinker and living the debaucherous life depicted in the TV series, Mad Men.” Nothing was sacred or off limits.

My wife was a successful business professional who was of similar mind but experiencing the inner emptiness of the “rat race.” She embarked quietly on a private search for truth and ended up at a prominent Palo Alto church where she enrolled in a “seekers class.”

One dark night, I came home after a long day and night of “entertaining clients,” boozed up and full of myself. I plunked down on the bed next to my wife who was doing a Bible lesson.

After a little small talk, she asked me what I thought a specific verse in the Bible meant, sliding it over for me to read. I read the verse aloud and, in my stupor proceeded to “wax poetic” on its “meaning,” disrespecting everything it said.

That’s all it took ...

No one really knows what Hell is like, but I’ve got a pretty good idea. As I spoke against the Bible, my heart seemed to stop midbeat and I couldn’t speak. I was suddenly enveloped in an ominous black cloud of isolation, lostness and foreboding as it felt like the floor under my feet had opened wide to swallow me whole.

I was on Hell’s front porch, about to be sucked into a dark, menacing, fiery tomb forever.

Now at this point, my heavy-drinking dad would have attributed this whole experience to “cheap gin,” and laughingly recommended another brand. But this was no hallucination — more like an unrelenting sense of doom.

The sensation of utter hopelessness it produced in me was palpable. My wife told me later that during the encounter, my countenance transformed, the blood ran from my face and I tried to scream, but nothing came out.

No one would ever have to convince me of the reality of pure evil again.

In what seemed like hours, I was still alive, but utterly panicked. I begged my wife for the phone number of a friendly pastor who had attempted unsuccessfully to befriend me a few weeks before. I called him out of bed at midnight and he graciously met me in his pajamas.

Long story short, he introduced me to the One Person who could relieve me of my terror.

Home and Dry

He explained that the Bible divides humanity into two groups: Those who are saved, describing such people with terms like beloved, sons of God, free from the law of sin and death; And those who are not saved, who are described by terms like lost, in the powers of darkness, and dead in trespasses and sins.

And I had to decide which group I wanted to belong to eternally.

With the crushing burden of my guilt and shame pressing down on me, it didn’t take long to decide. I was a drowning man. Funny thing — a life preserver receives little notice or respect when the ship is safely cruising along, but when she’s sinking, it becomes exceedingly precious. Turns out that the One who plucked me out of the waters of judgment dripping wet was the Person I formerly couldn’t stand.

The sense of relief and unburdening was immediate and permanent. I learned that He personally placed himself in harm’s way 2,000 years ago, so I didn’t have to suffer the consequences of my own folly. Now that’s a Friend!

How About You?

Looking back, I believe God saw me as a pretty tough case. His spiritual “toolbox” has a wide selection of hammers that are needed to convince men of their “sinner-hood.” Some folks come around through the skillful application of a small ball peen hammer — others of us (like me) require a sledgehammer before they wake up. It’s really our choice more than His.

Want to take the ultimate litmus test for spiritual life? Here it is: How do you feel about Jesus Christ? Do you “bristle” at the mention of His name, or worse yet, not care about Him at all? Would you call Him your friend?

Like an X-ray, your response reveals your condition. As the verse predicts, “so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed.”

As for me, now at the “mere” mention of Jesus Christ, my heart warms as I’m freshly bathed in His presence. I identify with the two blind men who cried out, “Master, have mercy on us! ... ‘We want to see!’ Deeply moved, Jesus touched their eyes. They had their sight back that very instant and joined the procession.”

Have you had your eyes opened? Have you joined His jubilant procession?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Matthew 20:29-34 The Message