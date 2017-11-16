D.C. Collier: Grasping the Bigger Picture of Man

Faith

Consider these questions from a biblical perspective to see what a difference it might make in understanding yourself as God sees you ...

What Am I?

Christian philosopher Dallas Willard summarized it brilliantly when he said, “You are a never-ceasing spiritual being ... housed temporarily in a physical body.”

And Jesuit priest and philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin wrote, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”1

How different that is from the prevailing postmodern worldview that we are no more than the sum of our parts and that when our parts run out, so do we. Forever.

More Than the Sum of Your Parts

Today’s seemingly insatiable hunger for the transcendent is being satisfied by a steady stream of movies and books about UFOs, alien civilizations, spiritual powers, magic, the occult and interstellar time travel. Animals could care less about such things, man is consumed by them.

Could this reflect an innate yearning for meaning, value and purpose in the face of postmodernism’s smothering insistence that human beings have no more ultimate meaning than mold in a shower stall?

Are we to believe that our universe, all septillion stars and 170 billion galaxies that stretch out 46 billion light-years2 in all directions, is a mindless accident?3 Are human beings the product of arbitrary chance and blind biochemical reactions?

As author Lee Strobel observed, it requires that we believe that “nothing produces everything, that nonlife produces life, randomness produces fine-tuning, chaos produces information, unconsciousness produces consciousness, nonreason produces reason.”4

Quite a stretch.

Something deep within screams no! Thinking people the world over react with indignation and outrage at the notion of ultimate meaninglessness. The effects of this deceit have been profound and far-reaching, especially among the young and impressionable.

Writing in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the late Roger W. Sperry, a Caltech neuropsychologist, observed that before modern science, it was simply assumed that man was morally responsible and free to make choices for which he would be held personally responsible. Then along came the popular “materialist-reductionist” notion that boiled humans down into nothing more than biochemical machines just obeying the universal laws of physics and chemistry.

So much for free will — no purpose, no meaning, just “programmed” function. Sperry wondered, as we all should, whether we have been sold a questionable bill of goods. The implications are incalculable.

Monistic vs. Dualistic World View

Some schools of thought reduce you and me down to an assembly of parts, emerging ever so briefly from the biological chain of the teeming human swamp, only to disappear forever back into the decaying matter from which we came. Bleak.

The majority of modern physicians and psychologists assume that we humans are no more than the sum of our parts — reducible to physics and chemistry — nothing left over.

However, the personal experience of most ordinary people runs counter to that assumption. They are aware of an immaterial conscious mind that remains independent of their bodies, even after losing many of their “parts” through illness or accident.

Although their brains are used by their minds, the two are separate and remain so until death, at which time the mind continues on in another spiritual dimension and the now-nonfunctional brain returns to dust.

Pioneering psychologist Lee Edward Travis, in a book called The Mysterious Matter of Mind, elaborates on this duality of existence:

“One could say either that the brain produces the mind as an epiphenomenon, the melody that floats from the harp, or that the mind programs the brain, using it as a faithful servant in the complicated job of living ... such double-consciousness experiences are an argument for independent mind action, for a dualism of object and subject and for a separateness of brain and mind.”

The late author and anthropologist Arthur Custance drew attention to the congruity between the revelation of scripture and the conclusions of most modern scientists:

“Both the Old and the New Testaments proclaim the union of the mind and the body as essential to the existence of the whole person. The Bible sees a form of severance between the mind and the body at death that will be neither undone nor remedied until the body is resurrected and united with the mind. For the whole person as portrayed in the Bible, the mind and the body belong together, always with the former as master and the latter as servant. Behaviorism is not a psychology of man but only of man’s object self. Man has a computer, not is a computer.”5

With as much time, treasure and talent that has been expended over the centuries by mankind in exploring and analyzing the origins of our universe, it is astounding how little effort we’ve spent to understand the more up-close and personal aspect of our own existence, the origin of consciousness.

For comparison, we know that at a macro level, we only “see” a mere 5 percent of the universe, with the balance being a combination of dark energy and dark matter. Could it be that on a micro level, the mysterious domain of mind and matter within ourselves, that we are also “peering through a glass darkly?”

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

