D.C. Collier: Is God to Be Feared Like Sister Baptista?

Faith

My elementary school years were dominated by an imposing figure. Sister Baptista was old school — Dungeons & Dragons style.

As wide as she was tall, with a linebacker stance and piercing stare, she owned that classroom and everything in it. Her most prominent feature was a big black mole on the end of her nose that resembled the radar nosecone of a smart-bomb, constantly scanning the classroom for soft targets (like me). Once spotted, we hunkered down in our desks, trying not to make eye contact with the fast-approaching mountain of black and white thundering toward us.

I began to think that God must be that way, too.

Children are impressionable, especially in their pre-teen years. A teacher, religious leader, police officer or parent constitute the only “higher powers” with which a child can form his most fundamental ideas about God.

And if these authority figures are less than ideal, then God gets painted with the same brush in the child’s mind. That’s one of the reasons Jesus Christ came in the flesh — to show us what God is really like, up close and personal.

We’re told, “He set aside the privileges of deity and took on the status of a slave, became human! Having become human, He stayed human. It was an incredibly humbling process.”1

And when He came, rather than being an imposing figure bent on dominating the scene, He was heard to say, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”2

Now that’s someone I would want to make eye-contact with — one who made it safe to share my inmost secrets, dreams and fears. Children ran toward this gentle visitor, so did drunks, prostitutes, homeless, blind, deaf and the disenfranchised. The Pharisees and religious leaders scared people away.

Running from Sister Baptista was futile; she had better motion detection than a wildcat, cutting off all escape routes before you got there. Pleas for mercy went unanswered, and she was about as relatable as a runaway chainsaw. Her breath made me woozy as she got so close I could smell what she had for breakfast that morning.

Her verbal missiles, fired in Gatling gun staccato, shredded all remnants of self-esteem.

“The idle mind ...” she roared, staring straight at my furrowed brow, “... is the Devil’s workshop,” menacingly waving her zigzag index finger like an Irish blackthorn shillelagh.

I am always struck by the way Jesus interacted with people. While always open and gracious, he never ran after people saying something like, “wait a minute guys, that’s not what I meant, let me rephrase that, etc.” Never.

He just said it like it is, and left people to make up their own minds. He didn’t cut off all escape routes, nor did he cut a person off because they disagreed with him. He demonstrated mercy by always being approachable, especially to the weakest and least lovely among us.

Sister Baptista gave new meaning to the term “holy terror.” As a result, reflexively, I lived my early years in a mental Wile E. Coyote stance, ears down, eyes bulging at the sight of impending doom roaring toward me from somewhere.

Is God like that, I thought? I sure hope not. It wasn’t until decades later that I learned differently.

How About You?

The kind of person I am becoming is a direct reflection of my belief system about God. Many of the Jewish leaders of Jesus’ day saw a vengeful, demanding, critical God — a God who wasn’t good. Jesus saw the exact opposite. This dichotomy formed the basis for all the conflict Jesus experienced with the religious people of his day.

It has been going on for millennia — all the way back to Cain and Abel, just one generation after man’s creation, and their conflict resulted in the first murder. It’s an old war, and it is still raging.

It began with Satan’s accusation of God to Adam and Eve that God’s intentions are not good, that He doesn’t have a good heart. They bought that lie — hook, line, and sinker — and the cosmos has not been the same since.

Here is what Jim Richards, in his book Grace: The Power to Change, had to say about this:

“Jesus said, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your passion and prayer and intelligence.’ This is the most important, the first on any list. But there is a second to set alongside it: ‘Love others as well as you love yourself.’3 These two commands are pegs; everything in God’s Law and the Prophets hangs from them.”

Richards continued:

“Everything I believe must be interpreted in light of these two commandments. In other words, if what I believe does not make me love God and people more, it is not true. Likewise, if I just did these two things, I would fulfill every expectation that God has ever had for me.

“Look at your belief system. Does everything you believe make you love God and love people? If what you believe makes you afraid of God or critical and fault-finding with others, it is not true. If you can interpret any scripture in a way that violates this principle, then you can never see God as Jesus did.”

From this I discover my true purpose in life. Quite simply, to connect with my spiritual origin — God Himself — and to surrender to His plan, purpose and formation program for me.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Philippians 2:6 The Message (MSG)

2. Matthew 11:28-30 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

3. Matthew 22:37-39 MSG