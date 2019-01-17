D.C. Collier: My Most Precious Possession

Faith

I have a priceless personal possession that I would give my life to protect. It means more to me than my wife, my children and grandchildren, my own health, my home, my financial security or my citizenship as an American.

Moths can’t eat it, rust can’t corrode it.

My possession increases in value with age, won’t ever wear out, and will greatly benefit me long after my death. It earns compound interest resulting in untold spiritual wealth. It cannot be stolen nor destroyed.

Miracles Still Do Happen

For half my life, I thought Jesus Christ got too much “press” compared to the other biblical figures and worse, he seemed to get “in people’s faces” more than the rest of them. I was more comfortable with flawed biblical figures like Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David and those often “dim-bulb” apostles. I purposefully held Jesus at arm’s length.

That is until I suddenly and dramatically realized that He was the only one in all of scripture who REALLY mattered. Within days of my conversion, Jesus became the most precious person on the planet to me and I had absolutely nothing to do with it.

And that, friends, is my priceless possession — a bone-deep love and reverence for my personal savior, Jesus Christ.

The instantaneous way in which I was changed proved it was a divine miracle. The apostle Peter spoke of similar experiences among the early Christian converts of the first century:

“In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials, so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ; and though you have not seen Him, you love Him, and though you do not see Him now, but believe in Him, you greatly rejoice with joy inexpressible and full of glory, obtaining as the outcome of your faith the salvation of your souls.”1

In the first century, becoming a Christian put you smack-dab in harm’s way. Those “various trials” referred to in the verse above included being hunted down, tortured and put to death in gruesome ways that would serve as unforgettable deterrents to would-be converts.

But the most astounding fact is that few, if any of those people who were “tested by fire” had ever seen or met Jesus Christ. What could possibly account for their willingness to die for Him other than the supernatural miracle of salvation?

Sure, anyone can “love” their children, wife or dearest friends, who they’ve met and known for a long time. But someone they’ve never met? No other human figure in all human history merits that kind of loyalty or affection — especially, one who was brutally executed and dismissed by the ruling powers as a fraud, criminal and lunatic.

A Matter of Divine Revelation

Yet here I am 40 years later, head over heels in love with a Person who, at last, makes sense of life, death& and the hereafter. I’m not talking about a detached, sterile set of religious principles to live by. This is a flesh-and-blood personal revelation of a divinely winsome Lover, who grabbed me by the heart and swept me into his arms.

Jesus said:

“…rejoice that your names are recorded in heaven. At that very time He (Jesus) rejoiced greatly in the Holy Spirit, and said, ‘I praise You, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants. Yes, Father, for this way was well-pleasing in Your sight.’”2

A few decades later, the apostle Paul prayed for His Christian followers, “that ... God may give to you a spirit of wisdom and of revelation in the knowledge of Him. I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened ...”3

The Christian faith is about God’s heart-to-heart communication of His love to broken, helpless men. He does this by giving us a heart transplant, “... I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you ...”4

How About You?

Do you want the same precious possession for yourself? Not everyone experiences dramatic or instantaneous revelations; for most it comes slower. But that’s OK. God is faithful.

Pray this, “God, I’m told that I should seek you with all my heart. Well, here I am, doing just that — seeking your truth. Would you give me the eyes to see, the ears to hear and heart to believe?”

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. 1 Peter 1:6-9 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. Luke 10:19-21 (NASB)

3. Ephesians 1:16-18 (NASB)

4. Ezekiel 36:26-27 (NASB)