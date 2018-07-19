D.C. Collier: My ‘Nightmare Scenario’ Comes True

Faith

Ever since the Gap Fire above Goleta a few years back, I have trained myself to routinely gaze up-canyon, especially on hot and windy days. There is no such thing as “defensible space” when your home is perched on a canyon wall being violently swept by sundowner winds.

On the Friday evening of the Holiday Fire, temperatures were topping 100 degrees and, worse, the forecast called for sundowners that easily could reach 40 to 50 mph. I was on high alert.

Around 8:30 p.m., the unthinkable morphed into a clear and present danger when a small fire up the canyon was fanned into a raging inferno in what seemed like seconds. Our La Goleta Road location was directly downwind and, by 8:45 p.m., the choking smoke and massive flame front left us no alternative but to bolt ... and pronto.

Is That All There Is?

In the 10 minutes that we had, I grabbed what I could, clumsily maneuvered my nonambulatory wife into the car and whispered goodbye to our beloved home as we sped away. How ironic. You spend a lifetime accumulating it all and get only 10 minutes to grab what matters most and jam it in a car. In a way, your whole life boils down to an armload of stuff!

As we sped away, in my mind there was zero chance of having a house to come back to — a home that we personally designed and had built — a home with decades of memories, family memorabilia, and irreplaceable books and photos.

As it turns out, we were spared (thank you, firefighters!), but only by the distance of a football field. Others weren’t so fortunate. The wildfire was random and completely unpredictable, making the flaming dragon that invaded our idyllic neighborhood that much more terrifying. It makes you think.

So, What Can We Hold On To?

If it isn’t a fire, it’s an earthquake, a debris flow, a car accident, a dreaded disease, a criminal attack, a world war or just plain old age. Something’s going to “getcha.” Scripture doesn’t shy away from such realities:

“We have finished our years like a sigh.

As for the days of our life, they contain 70 years,

Or if due to strength, 80 years,

Yet their pride is but labor and sorrow;

For soon it is gone, and we fly away.

... So teach us to number our days,

That we may present to You a heart of wisdom.”1

As we roared away from those flames, I was so glad that I had settled the business of “who will be my God” years before. Decades ago, my “gods” were a successful career, lots of money, a beautiful wife, high-achiever children, all set on a hill in a gorgeous home.

My “gods” also included booze, moral compromise and a success-at-all-cost attitude. Then, following a dramatic and life-changing personal encounter with the living God, I came across a passage of scripture uttered by Jesus that altered my priorities forever:

A Life of God-Worship

“Don’t hoard treasure down here where it gets eaten by moths and corroded by rust or — worse! — stolen by burglars. Stockpile treasure in heaven, where it’s safe from moth and rust and burglars.

It’s obvious, isn’t it? The place where your treasure is, is the place you will most want to be, and end up being ...

“You can’t worship two gods at once. Loving one god, you’ll end up hating the other. Adoration of one feeds contempt for the other. You can’t worship God and Money both.

“If you decide for God, living a life of God-worship, it follows that you don’t fuss about what’s on the table at mealtimes or whether the clothes in your closet are in fashion. There is far more to your life than the food you put in your stomach, more to your outer appearance than the clothes you hang on your body. Look at the birds, free and unfettered, not tied down to a job description, careless in the care of God. And you count far more to Him than birds.

“Has anyone by fussing in front of the mirror ever gotten taller by so much as an inch? All this time and money wasted on fashion — do you think it makes that much difference? Instead of looking at the fashions, walk out into the fields and look at the wildflowers. They never primp or shop, but have you ever seen color and design quite like it? The 10 best-dressed men and women in the country look shabby alongside them.

“If God gives such attention to the appearance of wildflowers — most of which are never even seen — don’t you think he’ll attend to you, take pride in you, do his best for you? What I’m trying to do here is to get you to relax, to not be so preoccupied with getting, so you can respond to God’s giving. People who don’t know God and the way he works fuss over these things, but you know both God and how he works. Steep your life in God-reality, God-initiative, God-provisions. Don’t worry about missing out. You’ll find all your everyday human concerns will be met.

“Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow. God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes.”2

If the house burns, it burns. Not to be flip about it, but so what? From an eternal perspective, what’s the difference? If my “valuables” are all stored in heaven, they can’t be touched. Yes, we would be sad for the loss, but compared to having Christ in our hearts and “God’s wind in our sails,” what’s to lose here?

If the house had burned, then that would mean God had a better plan — one that could only be accomplished through trial and momentary loss — a plan to develop character in us, not pile up mere sticks and stucco in the suburbs.

How About You?

This thing just got personal. I don’t know how anyone gets through a wildfire or other disaster without the benefit of a greater perspective, considering the multiplied uncertainties of our brief stay on earth.

The Apostle James put it rather bluntly:

“And now I have a word for you who brashly announce, ‘Today — at the latest, tomorrow — we’re off to such and such a city for the year. We’re going to start a business and make a lot of money.’ You don’t know the first thing about tomorrow. You’re nothing but a wisp of fog, catching a brief bit of sun before disappearing. Instead, make it a habit to say, ‘If the Master wills it and we’re still alive, we’ll do this or that.’”3

Maybe it’s time to review your priorities, my fellow “wisp of fog.”

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Psalm 90:9-12 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. Matthew 6:19-34 The Message (MSG)

3. James 4:13-17 (MSG)