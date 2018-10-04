D.C. Collier: My Way or the Highway

Faith

“And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I’ll say it clear

I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain

“I’ve lived a life that’s full

I’ve traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way”

The insistent refrain in this song, one of Frank Sinatra’s most famous, underscores mankind’s most dominant characteristic following Adam and Eve’s rebellion in the Garden of Eden — the need to control our lives until our last breath.

Although that may seem admirable in most worldly circles, it is the most foolish attitude imaginable in a universe that is, literally, infused with the presence of an actively engaged benevolent Creator.

I love Jesus. He is my Friend. Sounds like a little school kid’s refrain, I know, but at 78 years old, I still treasure those facts more than anything else in my life. You see, I didn’t always feel that way, and the only possible explanation for my radical change of attitude was divine intervention.

What Are the Odds?

I was a defiant rebel on my way to Hell “with a high hand.” I was a hard-drinking, carousing man of the world (in my case, a San Francisco-based computer sales executive) with no interest in God and even less in Jesus Christ.

But a divine spiritual encounter changed all that and fulfilled in me what God, through an Old Testament prophet, once promised:

“I’ll pour pure water over you and scrub you clean. I’ll give you a new heart, put a new spirit in you. I’ll remove the stone heart from your body and replace it with a heart that’s God-willed, not self-willed. I’ll put my Spirit in you and make it possible for you to do what I tell you and live by my commands.”1

God transplanted an intense love for Jesus into my heart, where only apathy and hostility had been before. At this point, you may be tempted to say something like, “Oh brother, here we go again. Some guy gets down on his luck, has a ‘personal awakening,’ turns to Jesus and his life magically becomes one uninterrupted stream of blessings forever.”

You might even add, “Oh, by the way, call the number at the bottom of your screen, and send us all your money.” But it wasn’t that way at all.

We Have a Problem

Last week I discussed that we humans have inherited a condition of spirit caused by a thing called sin. This points to a deeper cause rooted in the “fallen” (fatally flawed) nature of man. This sin condition is passed down full-strength by the parents of every human being and, unless remedied, will result is eternal separation from God.

We don’t just have a behavior problem (something addressable through rehab), we have a nature problem (something out of our reach altogether). And that brings us to the genius of God’s redemption plan that deals with that pesky “eternal separation” problem.

“This is the crisis we’re in: God-light streamed into the world, but men and women everywhere ran for the darkness. They went for the darkness because they were not really interested in pleasing God. Everyone who makes a practice of doing evil, addicted to denial and illusion, hates God-light and won’t come near it, fearing a painful exposure. But anyone working and living in truth and reality welcomes God-light so the work can be seen for the God-work it is.”2

God became one of us! He walked right into the darkness of our fallen world and showed what God-light looks like. Up to that point, the world had never seen the real deal, only religious imposters and Messianic pretenders.

It confronted us all with a stark choice. As the verse above states, most people stayed in darkness, denial and illusion. A few took the road less traveled.

For me, I could have either stayed in the dark and reaped the loneliness, emptiness and lostness that came with that package; Or, I could step into the light and be exposed and cleansed by the fiery presence of the Holy Spirit. I chose the latter and glad of it.

How About You?

Still clinging to the darkness of your own independence? It’s costing you:

“The One that God sent speaks God’s words. And don’t think He rations out the Spirit in bits and pieces. The Father loves the Son extravagantly. He turned everything over to Him, so he could give it away — a lavish distribution of gifts. That is why whoever accepts and trusts the Son gets in on everything, life complete and forever!

“And that is also why the person who avoids and distrusts the Son is in the dark and doesn’t see life. All he experiences of God is darkness, and an angry darkness at that.”3

Are you willing to be exposed by the God-Light? The view is amazing.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Ezekiel 36:24-28 The Message (MSG)

2. John 3:19-21 MSG

3. John 3:34-36 MSG