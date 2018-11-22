Pixel Tracker

Thursday, November 22 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Faith

D.C. Collier: Saving Faith, and Belief That Behaves

By D.C. Collier | November 22, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.

“I believe in God like the sun, and by him I see everything else.”
C.S. Lewis

The word “believe” is one of the most misunderstood words in the English language — especially in spiritual matters. I can say that I “believe” a certain theological proposition (e.g. “Jesus is Lord”), yet my life shows no evidence of it.

So, do I “believe” it? Biblically ... no! Scripture knows nothing of a “belief” devoid of action. To qualify as authentic, it requires “shoe leather,” as lived out in a person’s life.

Do I Believe That Airplanes Can Fly?

To illustrate, suppose I went to a remote tribe and told one of the natives that very large and heavy objects can fly. After the laughter dies down, I point up in the sky to an airliner flying high above.

“Do you see that?” I ask, to which he replies, “yes, I do.” I then ask, “do you now believe airplanes can fly?” He agrees, and the matter is settled.

Or is it?

Here’s the rub — for the native, the facts about flying are still in his head as theoretical propositions despite having witnessed an apparent physical example. After all, it could have been an illusion, due to a “bit of undigested potato” as Ebenezer Scrooge once said. Maybe it was a cloud or atmospheric distortion.

How could this argument be settled to advance the subject from concept to conviction?

Of course, take our skeptical native to an airport, buy him a ticket and fly him somewhere at 30,000 feet. Case closed. Sure, he might be nervous at first as he’s strapped into a seat, placing his life in the hands of total strangers. But when he safely reaches his destination, he arrives “believing” airplanes can fly in a whole new way.

The “shoe leather” is in the actual flying, not in studying about it or observing it from afar.

Missing the Point of Christianity

I knew of a man who attended a prestigious religious seminary, mastered the Hebrew and Greek languages and knew the Bible from cover to cover — yet, he remained a confirmed atheist. To borrow from our illustration above, he had gone to flying school, studied aviation theory, read the books and mastered the science. Yet, he remained in the “jungle,” having never actually flown.

Church pews are filled with such people. They attend church, listen to sermons, go to home groups and adopt the Christian lingo. Yet, they never “get aboard” or commit their lives to its eternal promises.

They know ABOUT Christ mentally, but don’t KNOW Christ experientially.

Theologian L.S. Chafer wrote in Salvation:

“This one word ‘believe’ represents all a sinner can do and all a sinner must do to be saved. It is believing the record God has given of His Son ... He has entered into all the needs of our lost condition and is alive from the dead to be a living Savior to all who put their trust in Him ... any intelligent person can know whether he has placed such confidence in the Savior. Saving faith is a matter of personal consciousness. ‘I know whom I have believed.’ To have deposited one’s eternal welfare in the hands of another is a decision of the mind so definite that it can hardly be confused with anything else. On the deposit of oneself into His saving grace depends one’s eternal destiny.”

All the Merit Is in the Object of Our Faith

Many honest seekers worry about whether they have enough faith, or if their faith is strong enough. They’re looking in the wrong place.

Humans are born with more than enough faith and exercise it every day in such things as the elevators we board, cars we drive and airplanes we fly. It’s all about the object of our faith — that’s where the merit lies. Our faith is merely the connecting principle.

In spiritual salvation, my belief points to the person and work of Jesus Christ on the cross, never to my feeble attempts to save myself.

What Saving Faith Is Not

» Not fleeting. So-called foxhole faith has a nasty habit of vaporizing as soon as the bullets stop flying.

» Not live in denial. It accepts the fact of our bankrupt spiritual condition before a holy God.

» Not insist on control. It transfers control decisively away from self to God.

» Not persist in doing “works” to appease God. It rests — not in itself, but in the work of Christ on our behalf.

How About You?

I vividly remember the moment when my head-knowledge of the gospel became heart-conviction. I pictured myself going “out on a limb” with Jesus, risking everything. If He failed, I was sunk. That childlike trust in Jesus whisked me across the yawning chasm from death to life.

“Saving is all His idea, and all His work. All we do is trust Him enough to let Him do it. It’s God’s gift from start to finish! We don’t play the major role. If we did, we’d probably go around bragging that we’d done the whole thing! No, we neither make nor save ourselves. God does both the making and saving.”1

Have you come to Christ as a child? Or, is your Christian faith still only in your head? Is your faith informing all levels of your life, or it “business as usual” with a Christian flavor?

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Ephesians 2:8-10 The Message

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 