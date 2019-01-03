D.C. Collier: Seeking Inner Peace in All the Wrong Places

Faith

A deep-down yearning for inner peace is common to all men, regardless of race, creed or culture. This innate desire is comparable to the thermal echo of our universe’s explosive birth in the “Big Bang.”

Humans carry the faint echo of a long-lost epoch when mankind was “in tune” with his Creator. But sadly, due to a spiritual “Big Bang” in reverse, known biblically as the “Fall of Man,” the original state of peace between creature and creator was shattered.

We’ve been seeking to restore it ever since.

Inner Peace Is Big Business

In a Dec. 16 Wall Street Journal commentary, “Inner Peace Is a Booming Business,” Andy Kessler writes, “Voices calling you to ‘find your escape’ are likely seeking a buck like everyone else ... You may know of such places, promoting harmony among mind, spirit, body and earth. They have rooms filled with crystals to tune your vibrational frequency, Himalayan-salt therapies high in negatively charged ions, and meditation mazes with a speaker blasting ‘Ommmm’ from its center. On your way to happiness are large doses of xylophonic-oboe-harpy new-age music, root-vegetable dining, cozy chakra chambers and, of course, handwritten signs with Eckhart Tolle-like spiritualist scribblings everywhere ... Follow the money. According to Marketdata Enterprises, meditation is a more than billion-dollar business.”

But alas, such methods serve only to briefly sooth the symptoms of our spiritual malaise, but never reach the underlying cause. For this, an entirely different approach is called for.

My Personal Torment

As far back as I can remember, I believed that everything in my life was up to me to control. This included success at school, relationships with others, even my financial security.

I grew up early and looked at life as a job that I had to “turn up for” every day. I did work that was wholly inappropriate for my age (e.g. welder and mechanic on heavy earthmoving equipment at 15 years old). I horded my money in jars all over my room in anticipation of the proverbial rainy day.

And this, despite good parents who provided well for our family’s needs.

I abandoned my childhood early and locked myself inside a squirrel cage of my own making, terrified that if I stopped pedaling, my life would cease to exist. My premature sense of responsibility left me with a vague sense of doom that chased me from behind, like a raging monster in a nightmare.

I was unknowingly trying to please an unpleasable inner master of my own creation.

Incurable Religiosity

This do-it-yourself mentality extended with an iron grip, to my spiritual life. I believed that IF I made it to heaven, it would be because I lived a life pleasing to the Almighty — and even then, I would probably only qualify for a back seat in the great celestial hall.

Is it any wonder that I was a prime candidate for escape into addictions of every kind? And one of my strongest compulsions was toward the multiheaded Hydra called religion.

It made sense. Do “the deal,” as they spell it out and reap spiritual credits that might get me to heaven. Voila, one more thing I could control, or so I thought.

The trap, of course, was thinking that I had within myself the capacity to please or appease God in the first place.

It wasn’t until years later that I would be freed from the gravitational pull of religiosity and toward the only true source of inner peace as described in the Bible.

The Believer’s Rest

“Therefore, let us fear if, while a promise remains of entering His rest, any one of you may seem to have come short of it. For indeed we have had good news preached to us, just as they also; but the word they heard did not profit them, because it was not united by faith in those who heard ... For the one who has entered His rest has himself also rested from his works, as God did from His ... Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”1

The “good news” referred to in the passage above is that Jesus Christ did something FOR us that we could never do for ourselves. He reconciled us to God through His death on the cross.

We had nothing to do with it really. The matter was accomplished wholly within the Trinitarian Godhead without man’s foreknowledge or permission. And when complete, this work of redemption was available to all who would believe and receive it:

“After this, Jesus, knowing that all things had already been accomplished ... when Jesus had received the sour wine, He said, ‘It is finished!’ And He bowed His head and gave up His spirit.”2

How About You?

Have you rested your spiritual case on the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross? Can you think of a more life-changing New Year’s resolution for yourself?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Hebrews 4:1-2,10,16 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. John 19:28-30 NASB