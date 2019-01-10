D.C. Collier: Sin Found Me Out, As It Always Does

Faith

I’ve always been a lousy poker player. My face gives away my hand every time.

I was recently reminded of another, sneakier tendency of mine to intentionally omit important details about myself that can leave people with a false positive impression. It seems to come naturally and I didn’t even notice — until later.

I was downtown Christmas shopping and a homeless man in a wheelchair came across my path, needing help getting up an incline. At the same time, I saw a friend of mine nearby and realized he could see me coming. So, I helped that poor man in the wheelchair, not because I especially cared about him, but to impress my friend with my feigned benevolence.

The whole incident took a matter of seconds, but it ate at me for hours. There I was, Mr. Big Shot Teacher at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, lecturing my students on the importance of personal integrity and then being a hypocrite just like the Pharisees of Jesus’ day.

The shame from my duplicity wouldn’t let go of me, so I finally had to call my friend and “spill the beans.” While confessing relieved my guilt, it served as a galling reminder that I’m capable of the most egregious behavior, even after being a Christian for 40 years.

Sin, Like Cancer, Eventually Manifests

Cancer is asymptomatic at first, but eventually symptoms appear for all to see. The same for sin. We may think we’ve gotten away with something, but time is not on our side. How many bodies have come to the surface after being weighted down and submerged in water, sometimes for years?

Jesus said:

“For nothing is hidden, except to be revealed; nor has anything been secret, but that it would come to light.”1

“Therefore do not fear them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be revealed or hidden that will not be known. What I tell you in the darkness, speak in the light; and what you hear whispered in your ear, proclaim upon the housetops.”2

It could be said that we are only as healthy as the number of our secrets. Drug addicts and alcoholics are experts at living compartmentalized lives. Lies and manipulation enable their active addictions. Trouble is, like viral infections, those lies reproduce — driven by the need to cover up previous lies. The tangle becomes smothering and eventually no one is fooled except the liar.

In those moments “helping” that homeless man, I was living a lie, and the Holy Spirit wasn’t going to let me get away with it.

Rampant Cover-ups

Our newspapers and TVs are crammed with embarrassingly detailed tales of powerful men being “outed” for sexual abuse, then covering up their acts, thinking themselves above the “sow-reap” principle that governs the rest of us. And then there are the long-simmering clergy abuse scandals threatening to pull the whole Catholic Church down upon its own head.

This endless parade of “chickens coming home to roost” proves the impossibility of keeping a lid on evil. Eventually, evil breaks loose and slimes us all.

Integrity, Where Are You?

People possess integrity when they are the same person, regardless of the setting. They don’t have a presentation (PowerPoint) version of themselves for public consumption, and a different version when they are at church, and yet another version at home when no one is looking. Their outside matches their inside.

Jesus said, “... let your statement be, ‘Yes, yes’ or ‘No, no’; anything beyond these is of evil.”3

A person like this will resemble a fine crystal glass that, when tapped always rings true. They won’t say, “well, maybe, if ...” when making a commitment. They mean what they say and say what they mean.

While sins of commission, like outright lying are serious, sins of omission can be just as bad. Edmund Burke famously said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.”

How About You?

When a detective interviews a suspect, he’ll often say, “you’ll feel better once you’ve confessed.” It’s true! The truth sets you free, even if it means you go to jail. No more secrets to keep hidden, no more fear of exposure, no more guilt and shame, no more being blackmailed or held hostage to others who know. It’s all out in the open.

Jesus said, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest ... For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”4

Have you come into the light and unburdened yourself before God?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

