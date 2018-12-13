D.C. Collier: The Agony of a Father’s Abandonment

Faith

“There is no amount of success in this world that is going to ever replace the pain of a child gone south because you didn’t spend time with him.”

— Tommy Nelson

He was a big, tough, tattoo-covered man who most people would cross the street to avoid. His chest heaved, his head was bowed, tears streaming down his cheeks. Then he let out a wrenching cry of regret that stopped our class in its tracks.

This was a man coming to grips with what he had done to his wife and children and, like a lanced boil, his pain was being released.

As I reached out to him, the other men in my class at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s addiction recovery program tenderly joined in as we comforted our tortured brother, surrounding him and embracing him the best we could. It was a critical moment of insight in this street-wise stoic’s life, and we were all blown away by his openness.

I Feel Your Pain

What blind-sided me was the degree to which I identified with his mournful cry. After all, I’m supposed to be the teacher here, but at that moment, I felt like a helpless little kid.

He seemed to be crying for all of us, especially me. I had bottled up my pain, and thought it was gone for good.

As my “student” let loose in class, I found myself feeling every bit as ashamed of my abysmal parental record, the effects of which are still rippling down our family tree. There is no such thing as a “victimless crime,” someone always gets hurt.

In a flash, I recalled how I “lost” my dad when I needed him the most, at 8 years old — he wasn’t gone physically, but emotionally as he began his long climb up the corporate ladder. My formerly faithful fishing buddy was now out of my life, replaced by an overwhelmed and often-angry stranger who made me feel unwanted and in the way.

I had lost my reference point and, to win him back, I grew up prematurely, worked incessantly and came home tired just like him. Decades after his death, that tendency remains, with the sting of his abandonment as my constant companion.

Talk about the “iniquity of the fathers” being visited “on the children and grandchildren to the third and fourth generations.”1

A Warning Across the Ages

What triggered my student’s episode, was the last verse in the Old Testament written by the prophet Malachi who wrote,

“But also look ahead: I’m sending Elijah the prophet to clear the way for the Big Day of God — the decisive Judgment Day! He will convince parents to look after their children and children to look up to their parents. If they refuse, I’ll come and put the land under a curse.”2

That word, “curse” penetrated his carefully constructed defenses as he was reminded of how devastating his abandonment of his family to addiction had been. He wasn’t the only one in class that day who was convicted ...

I was reminded of the many choices I had made to invest in my own professional career rather than in my children’s well-being. I was an absent “provider” and they needed a flesh-and-blood, personally invested shepherd who was there with them when they scraped a knee.

I was passing along my dad’s abandonment to my own children. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

What I wouldn’t give to do things over!

Motivational speaker Ken Davis wrote:

“I heard a story of a young man whose dad said to him, ‘Let’s go fishing.’ They sat all day long and didn’t catch a thing. Years later, the man was going through his journal and found a journal of his son. This dad had written in his journal on that day that he took his son fishing, ‘Didn’t catch a thing; a whole day wasted.’ He opened the journal to the same day and saw his son’s entry. ‘Spent the whole day with my dad — greatest day of my life.’”

No one on their deathbed ever said, “Boy, I wish I’d spent more time at work.”

How About You?

Deep within the heart of every little boy is the desire to be validated, to be told, “you have what it takes to be a man,” as author John Eldredge said.

But men have feet of clay and they are often wounded themselves. How can they validate others? That’s where God comes in. He is a Father who will never leave us, never forsake us, He is the same “yesterday, today and forever.”

“See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven continually see the face of My Father who is in heaven. (For the Son of Man has come to save that which was lost.)”3

I’m so glad Jesus was so focused on His Father in heaven and urged us to do likewise. When asked how to pray, Jesus began with, “Our Father who is in heaven ...” Have you made Him your Father?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Exodus 34:6-8 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. Malachi 4:5-6 The Message (MSG)

3. Matthew 18:10-11 NASB