D.C. Collier: The Astonishing Power of Our True Beliefs

Faith

The eminent physicist Carl Sagan took the wind out of a lot of sails when he declared, “Who are we? We find that we live on an insignificant planet of a humdrum star lost in a galaxy tucked away in some forgotten corner of a universe in which there are far more galaxies than people.”

Ouch!

It usually takes 30 or 40 years of living for people to realize that this life offers limited lasting satisfaction and “then you die.”

We’ve all heard of the overindulged children of movie stars or music moguls dying of drug overdoses while still in their “prime of life.” All that potential, all that vitality snuffed out because of sheer boredom, lack of meaning and the desperate need to mask the pain.

A popular song by Peggy Lee from yesteryear captures the gnawing emptiness of human life detached from ultimate meaning:

“Is This All There Is?”

I know what you must be saying to yourselves.

“If that’s the way she feels about it (her disappointing life) why doesn’t she just end it all?”

Oh, no, not me.

I’m in no hurry for that final disappointment.

’Cause I know just as well as I’m standing here talking to you,

That when that final moment comes and I’m breathing my last breath

I’ll be saying to myself —

Is that all there is?

As the song implies, when I am too young to know any better, all I think I need is a circus, love, and parties and life will be full. Not.

Denial Works ... for a While

In a world apart from God, one of the most powerful spiritual anesthetics employed is that of steadfast denial that there is a God — a higher power — other than oneself. At its root is the delusion that we can be our own god. As Christian philosopher Dallas Willard put it, “The human capacity for self-deception is as boundless as it is fathomless.”1

Now and then, a few courageous souls articulate what is truly going on inside them. Consider this bleak assessment of life by celebrity Woody Allen:

“My relationship with death remains the same. I am very strongly against it. ...

“Everyone needs their own little fictions to cope with the harshness of life. I do feel that it’s a grim, pitiful, nightmarish, meaningless experience. The only way that you can be happy is if you tell yourself some lies and deceive yourself, and I’m not the first person to say this or the most articulate person on it. It was said by Nietzsche, it was said by Freud, and it was said by Eugene O’Neill.

“One must have one’s delusions to live. If you look at life too honestly and clearly, life does become unbearable, because it’s a pretty grim enterprise, you must admit.”

And this from a comedian!

Our Beliefs Literally Define Us

“It is our choice of good or evil that determines our character, not our opinion about good or evil.”

—Aristotle, The Nicomachean Ethics

Ask most people what they believe about the greater issues of life and, if they express an opinion at all, they tend to view their beliefs as somewhat theoretical and separate from their day-to-day existence. Beliefs are often treated as intellectual pets that occasionally get a pat on the head but are rarely taken seriously. We tend to think of our beliefs and our actual lives in two distinct spheres, hardly ever intersecting.

The trouble is that such a view is entirely incorrect.

I can say that I “believe” all sorts of things and then go off and live my life as though nothing I claimed to believe exists. It happens all the time.

If you had asked most of the top Enron executives, who were eventually embroiled in large-scale corporate fraud, whether they believed in good business ethics, they would have unhesitatingly affirmed that these values are important. But in practice, under competitive pressure and driven by the need to succeed and to “make the numbers,” their real beliefs were expressed through criminal behavior and the results shocked a nation.

A.W. Tozer, in his book, The Pursuit of God, wrote:

“Let the average man be put to the proof on the question of who is above, and his true position will be exposed. Let him be forced into making a choice between God and money, between God and men, between God and personal ambition, God and self, God and human love, and God will take second place every time. Those other things will be exalted above.

“However the man may protest, the proof is in the choices he makes day after day throughout his life.”

In fact, the way I live my life “tells” exactly what I truly believe. My true (not necessarily professed) beliefs are literally the rails my life runs on.

It could be said that my beliefs constitute my reality. They provide the means of making sense of the world around me. To live apart from these real beliefs would be to part with my reality, which is one definition of insanity.

So, what does the way I live my life say about what I really believe? For example, I may avow my commitment to being fastidiously honest (especially when lecturing my children) yet repeatedly “shade the numbers” on my income tax filings, my expense reports at work, or my golf scores ... well, you get the idea.

What I’m really saying is that honesty is relative, with lots of room for “negotiation.”

The “tire” really meets the “road” as my true beliefs shape and drive my attitudes, behavior and choices. This explains why discipline that is directed only at behavior may yield a temporary response but produces no lasting change, if my underlying beliefs remain unaddressed.

How many dieters, addicts, convicts and frustrated parents have learned this lesson the hard way? To affect lasting change, beliefs must be addressed first, and behavior will follow in lockstep — not the other way around.

So if our beliefs are so crucial, so defining, one would think we would nourish and guard them as our most precious possessions. Alas, in our mad rush to survive and succeed in life, we pick up our beliefs on the fly, and welcome them unfiltered into the inner sanctum of our lives — without questioning whether they are harmful and leading us in self-defeating circles.

More on the critical role our beliefs about God play out in the way we live our lives next time.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

