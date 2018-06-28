D.C. Collier: The Mightiest Cosmic Collision of All Time

Faith

They say there are “stupid cyclists” and there are “old cyclists,” but there are no “stupid old cyclists.”

One lesson comes quickly for road bikers — most of the broken glass is at the intersections. That’s because intersections require drivers to yield their right-of-way to others, and that doesn’t come naturally. The loud crash of glass and steel all too often memorialize yet another set of crossed wills.

Collisions between individuals, tribes, cultures and nations literally define the arc of human history, beginning with Adam and Eve’s head-on collision with God in the Garden of Eden. But there was one collision that was so momentous it changed the very fabric of the universe. We’ll get to that.

Something Had to be Done

Part of our birth package as miniature images of God, is a high sensitivity to injustice. Just take away a little kid’s toy for no reason and watch the sparks fly.

This is no accident. Like our physical taste receptors that detect the five basic tastes of salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami, we are given a sixth “taste” for injustice.

People the world over react to the injustice of bad things happening to good people and the perpetrators getting off scot-free. As a result, we can either become cynical and deny the existence of a good God or believe that there will be a day of reckoning sometime in the future.

The Bible strongly supports the latter view. The outrageous injustice of sin and its effects can’t be just “winked away,” for that would be the greatest injustice of all. No, sin cries out to be confronted and reckoned with, once and for all. The offense to God must be settled.

The problem is global, in fact universal as the Apostle Paul writes:

“For the anxious longing of the creation waits eagerly for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of Him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself also will be set free from its slavery to corruption into the freedom of the glory of the children of God.

“For we know that the whole creation groans and suffers the pains of childbirth together until now. And not only this, but also, we ourselves, having the first fruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting eagerly for our adoption as sons, the redemption of our body.”1

When sin entered the Garden of Eden, not only was mankind ravaged, but the entire material universe suffered corruption. And the disease is still spreading. Like cancer, sin doesn’t stop until it takes over everything in its path.

Unless you have lived your whole life on an isolated desert island, you are acutely aware that something is wrong with this world. CNN and Fox News have no trouble filling their continuous 24-hour airtimes with an escalating stream of murder, mayhem, terrorism and thievery — with no end in sight. Sometimes it feels like you’re taking your life in your hands when you pick up a newspaper.

The Power to Solve This Problem

This “sin problem” is much bigger than society’s ills, global warming or the extinction of certain animal species. This is a metastatic spiritual infection that reaches outward to the vast external realm of space and its countless far-flung galaxies and planets. It also reaches inward to the atomic, subatomic and quantum realms where matter morphs into minute strings of pure energy.

One of the most compelling features of Christianity is that it makes total sense. We all know what it is to have a bill come due and no way to pay it. There is no free lunch: “you’ve got to pay to play.”

We humans have run up a spiritual bill and are in no position to pay it because we are part of the “problem.” It makes sense that any solution must come from outside the realm of humanity, and who but God could do that? Thus, the gospel — the good news that God has indeed intervened on humanity’s behalf:

“When the time came, he (Jesus Christ) set aside the privileges of deity and took on the status of a slave, became human! Having become human, he stayed human. It was an incredibly humbling process. He didn’t claim special privileges. Instead, he lived a selfless, obedient life and then died a selfless, obedient death — and the worst kind of death at that — a crucifixion.

“Because of that obedience, God lifted him high and honored him far beyond anyone or anything, ever, so that all created beings in heaven and on earth — even those long ago dead and buried — will bow in worship before this Jesus Christ and call out in praise that he is the Master of all, to the glorious honor of God the Father.”2

Collision of God and Sin

To the casual observer, the life and premature death of Jesus Christ would have appeared to be a colossal failure. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Without the “glasses” to peer into the spiritual realm, we humans can only see what lies on the surface. But in the spiritual realm, where it really counts, Jesus completely vanquished God’s foes and “switched” the human race back into potential alignment with God.

Here is what evangelist Oswald Chambers made of it all:

“... who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree ...”

— 1 Peter 2:24

“The Cross of Christ is the revealed truth of God’s judgment on sin. Never associate the idea of martyrdom with the Cross of Christ. It was the supreme triumph, and it shook the very foundations of hell. There is nothing in time or eternity more absolutely certain and irrefutable than what Jesus Christ accomplished on the Cross.

“He made it possible for the entire human race to be brought back into a right-standing relationship with God. He made redemption the foundation of human life; that is, He made a way for every person to have fellowship with God ... The Cross is the central event in time and eternity, and the answer to all the problems of both.

“It is not the cross of a man, but the Cross of God, and it can never be fully comprehended through human experience ... It is the gate through which any and every individual can enter into oneness with God. But it is not a gate we pass right through; it is one where we abide in the life that is found there.

“The heart of salvation is the Cross of Christ. The reason salvation is so easy to obtain is that it cost God so much. The Cross was the place where God and sinful man merged with a tremendous collision and where the way to life was opened. But all the cost and pain of the collision was absorbed by the heart of God.”3

How About You?

It’s funny (not really) that such talk of God taking on our problems seems to offend so many people. You’d think that such a message would be good news to them, but often it’s quite the opposite.

The notion of needing anything, much less a savior to bear the consequences of their sins, thoroughly offends many people. In their pride, they dismiss the whole thing as foolishness, as they arrogantly strut off in a huff.

Talk about looking a gift horse in the mouth. How about you?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Romans 8:19-23 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. Philippians 2:5-11 The Message (MSG)

3. The Collision of God and Sin