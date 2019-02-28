D.C. Collier: The Short and the Long of Being in Command

Faith

“Jesus wept.”

— John 11:35

Contained in this, the shortest verse in the Bible, is the most important truth anyone needs to know about God — He cares, feels and identifies with you and me with all His heart.

Millions have studied the technical details of scripture and blithely glossed over this cardinal fact. The Pharisees of Jesus’ day were experts at missing the point.

Jesus once said of them, “You keep meticulous account books, tithing on every nickel and dime you get, but on the meat of God’s Law, things like fairness and compassion and commitment — the absolute basics! You carelessly take it or leave it.”1

Too often, amid our personal sufferings, we imagine God casually watching from a distance in heaven, oblivious to our sorrows. Don’t you believe it! He makes our pain, His pain.

God ‘With Skin on Him’

Lately, I have been writing on the challenging subject of caregiving for my ailing wife. Absent our intense faith in God, we would have long ago given into self-pity and despair.

But our faith is not placed in an impersonal “force,” “higher power” or unknowable blob-like spiritual entity. We believe in an authentic Person who we can know, communicate with, love and adore, assured that He relates to us like a parent to his children.

In fact, He went so far as to wrap Himself in skin and personally visit us, and the world has never been the same since.

In the verse above, Jesus wept along with his dear friends, Martha and Mary, whose brother, Lazarus, had just died. These two sisters were perplexed that their friend, Jesus, had waited four days to come to Bethany, where Lazarus lay dying, and perform a miraculous healing while there was still time. But now, Lazarus had been in the tomb four days and his body was no doubt beginning to decay.

Didn’t Jesus care? Why did He wait so long? This was a dear friend we’re talking about!

The answer to this seeming paradox was in Jesus’ words that He spoke to His disciples beforehand: “This sickness is not to end in death, but for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified by it.”2

In command of the situation throughout, Jesus let Lazarus die so that he could be raised from the dead, once more validating Jesus’ Messiahship and deity, bringing glory to God.

Many believers today experience seeming misfortunes in their health, finances, and families. Yet what seems like a tragedy, can end up a glorious victory in the redeeming hands of the Master.

A Taste of What Lies Ahead

Reading on in this passage, “Jesus, once more deeply moved, came to the tomb (of Lazarus).” In the Greek, “deeply moved” means “to be moved with anger, to admonish sternly, expressing strong indignation.”

What a poignant cosmic moment: The Author of Life marching right up to the seething, rotting mouth of death and experiencing firsthand its terrible effects on His own friend, Lazarus. He felt the iron grip death held over God’s precious creation and was filled with spitting rage at its ghastly eternal consequences.

Jesus also knew that in a short time, He, too, would die, be buried in a tomb, and personally experience the eternal punishment for all of mankind’s sins. He identified with our afflictions, but rather than stand by helplessly, He did something about it. He raised Lazarus from the dead in this instance and, later on, He raised all believers vicariously through His own resurrection following His death on the cross.

Thank God.

No More Hopelessness

Our prevalent postmodern culture would have you believe there is no God, or at least not one who is a living, breathing Person. But into the darkness and din of our God-denying age comes the gentle voice of Jesus, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.”3

And you need never be alone again, “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever; that is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it does not see Him or know Him, but you know Him because He abides with you and will be in you. I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.”4

How About You?

Running out of friends lately? Looking for someone to stick by you through thick and thin? Consider embracing the One who wept for you and wept for me. It doesn’t get any more personal than that.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Matthew 23:23 The Message

2. John 11:4 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

3. Matthew 11:28-29 NASB

4. John 14:16-18 NASB