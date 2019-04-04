D.C. Collier: The Ultimate Test of Your Belief in God

Faith

You say you believe in god. But which one? The field of candidates is crowded. How would you even know which one is the real McCoy?

There are a lot of contenders in the great cosmic arena for the honor of being god. Every culture in history has had a belief in the divine and has created a mythology to explain the world around them.

In addition to making sense of daily life, the mythology and legends imparted cultural values and stories to succeeding generations. The major groupings include the gods of Greek, Roman, Norse, Egyptian, Native American, Sumerian, Asian and Celtic mythology.

Godchecker.com stated, “Our legendary mythology encyclopedia now includes nearly 4,000 weird and wonderful Gods, Supreme Beings, Demons, Spirits and Fabulous Beasts from all over the world.”

There is no end to the list of candidates, because there is no end to man’s insatiable appetite for inventing them.

Sometimes we don’t recognize our creations as gods, but if they dominate our lives and function as a perpetual escape from reality, what else should we call them? By that measure addictions to drugs, alcohol and pornography can become our “gods.”

Major Candidate Gods of the World

Of the thousands of religions, upward of 80 percent of the world’s population adheres to five of them. Each either denies god altogether, or alternatively, presents its own god as the real creator of the universe.

In Connecting with the Divine, Christian entrpreneur Marilyn Adamson wrote, “In looking at these major belief systems and their views of God, we find tremendous diversity”:

» Hindus acknowledge multitudes of gods and goddesses. (1.03 billion adherents in 2010) Most Hindus worship one being of ultimate oneness (Brahman) through infinite representations of gods and goddesses.

» Buddhists say there is no deity. (490 million adherents in 2010) Buddhists do not worship any gods or God. People outside of Buddhism often think that Buddhists worship the Buddha. However, the Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) never claimed to be divine.

» New Age followers believe they are God. (number of adherents unknown) New Age promotes the development of the person’s own power or divinity. When referring to God, a follower of New Age is not talking about a transcendent, personal God who created the universe, but is referring to a higher consciousness within themselves.

» Muslims believe in a powerful but unknowable God. (1.6 billion adherents in 2010) Muslims believe there is the one almighty God, named Allah, who is infinitely superior to and transcendent from humankind. Allah is viewed as the creator of the universe and the source of all good and all evil ... Muhammad is considered the last prophet and his words and lifestyle are that person's authority. At death — based on one’s faithfulness to these duties — a Muslim hopes to enter Paradise. If not, they will be eternally punished in hell.

» Christians believe in a God who is loving and approachable. (2.17 billion adherents in 2010) Christians believe in a loving God who has revealed Himself and can be known in a personal way, in this life.

So Many Choices

Consider the challenge that Jesus laid down. It is the ultimate test, not only of your belief in God, but also which god is the true God. The true God wrapped Himself in skin and paid us a visit. Has your “god” done that?

“Jesus summed it all up when he cried out, ‘Whoever believes in me, believes not just in me but in the One who sent me. Whoever looks at me is looking, in fact, at the One who sent me (God). I am Light that has come into the world so that all who believe in me won’t have to stay any longer in the dark.’”1

How About You?

Jesus put everyone on the horns of a dilemma when he unequivocally claimed, “I am the Road, also the Truth, also the Life. No one gets to the Father apart from me.”2

The road to God runs through Jesus. He offered no other options, nor did he intend to. The genius of the incarnation is that God cut through the clutter and in effect said, “Ta-da! Here I am. If you want to know God, come to me.”

Are you still waiting for God to show Himself to you? He already did 2,000 years ago. Now it’s up to you to accept or reject Him.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. John 12:44-50 The Message (MSG)

2. John 14:6 MSG