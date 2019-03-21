D.C. Collier: Trying to Please God ‘My Way’

Faith

Ever since the invention of the telescope, observers of the material universe have been spellbound by its exquisite order, mathematical precision and endless mystery.

But smack dab in the middle of this precise order there is a critical segment of creation that appears to be largely exempt from the governing laws and relative predictability of the rest of the universe. Although physical laws govern the rest of the cosmos, mankind stands out as “the crazy aunt in the attic,” who seems to defy all laws and logic.

Nothing, no animal or plant, compares in complexity, contradiction and propensity for self–destruction — all driven by the apparently ungovernable wilds of our own fatally flawed human nature.

Trying to Live the Christian Life ‘My Way’

Early in my Christian life, I bought into the idea that the Christian faith is a system of instructions that I needed to live out on my own. I thought of it like learning yoga, in which I memorized a list of exercises and practiced them as a regular routine. Simple.

In fact, there didn’t seem to be any need for a god or higher power at all — I could just “do the deal” on my own. Boy, was I in for a surprise!

It didn’t take me long to discover that it was impossible to actually “live the Christian life” in practice. I knew what I was supposed to do from the Bible but was failing miserably putting it into daily use. I seemed to be my own worst enemy, with my “evil twin” sabotaging the process at every turn.

Many times, I just gave up in frustration. The Apostle Paul wrote of his own internal struggle in this area:

“For if I know the law but still can’t keep it, and if the power of sin within me keeps sabotaging my best intentions, I obviously need help! I realize that I don’t have what it takes. I can will it, but I can’t do it. I decide to do good, but I don’t really do it; I decide not to do bad, but then I do it anyway. My decisions, such as they are, don’t result in actions. Something has gone wrong deep within me and gets the better of me every time.”1

The Religious Spirit

During his earthly sojourn, Jesus had little trouble with sinners. It was “the religious” people with whom He came in conflict and who eventually would see to his death on the cross.

Like the “holier than thou” Pharisees, religion hates grace because it must abandon all hope of satisfying God on its own. The “religious spirit” can manifest in some pretty convincing ways, like regular church attendance, memorizing scripture, giving money to the poor, being “nice,” etc. These are, of course, all good things, but too often are done “in the flesh,” that is, in one’s own natural power.

Doing Things God’s Way

When I finally grasped the impossibility of trying to do God’s will on my own, the following words of the great Apostle Paul finally sunk in:

“... that is, the mystery which has been hidden from the past ages and generations, but has now been manifested to His saints, to whom God willed to make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”2

Here was the same man that early in his Christian life, yelled out in utter frustration, “the power of sin within me keeps sabotaging my best intentions,” later discovering one of the deepest mysteries in all of scripture.

In effect, God is saying, “That’s right, YOU can’t do My will, but Christ WITHIN YOU can.”

All you need to do is get out of the way and LET ME do it. It is called the grace-ability of God and is directly opposed to the self-righteousness of religious performance.

It’s astounding how deeply rooted our pride and self-sufficiency can be. We are incurably religious until we finally realize “I’ve seen the enemy, and the enemy is ME!”

The great Oswald Chambers correctly identified the Christian’s biggest problem as the refusal to surrender his right to himself — and surrender himself to Christ once and for all.

How About You?

Have you come to the end of yourself yet? Ready to give up trying to please God your way — that is, in the flesh?” Paul warned, “the mind set on the flesh is hostile toward God; for it does not subject itself to the law of God, for it is not even able to do so, and those who are in the flesh cannot please God.”3

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Romans 7:14-20 The Message

2. Colossians 1:26-27 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

3. Romans 8:7-8 NASB