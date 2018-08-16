Thursday, August 16 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Faith

D.C. Collier: Uncommon Wisdom from a Lifetime Felon

By D.C. Collier | August 16, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

Every year, thousands of faithful Warren Buffett fans make the pilgrimage to the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. Millions more listen in remotely or rely on the financial media for highlights.

Over the years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has dispensed selected investment advice while his faithful followers hang on every word, hoping that some of his genius will rub off. Countless articles and books claim to have “boiled down” Buffett’s secrets into a handful of no-fail principles.

All this, just for a chance to feather one’s nest for a few fleeting decades.

Suppose there was a “Cosmic Oracle” that could guarantee you a deeply satisfying life in the here-and-now and eternal bliss in the hereafter?

We’re not talking about settling for a paltry few millions of earth dollars, but unlimited heavenly treasures, centered upon a loving relationship with the most benevolent Personage in all the universe. What if all you had to do is to hear, believe and receive a single essential message to make His promises yours forever?

This isn’t about repeating some mumbo-jumbo mantra, joining a church or becoming “religious.” We’re talking about something any reasonable person could hear, understand and commit to without needing a theological background or academic qualifications.

It so happens that just such a message once fell upon the ears of two uneducated, convicted peasants who were breathing their last and quickly running out of options. Let’s listen in as Luke tells the story:

“Two others, both criminals, were taken along with him (Jesus) for execution. When they got to the place called Skull Hill, they crucified him, along with the criminals, one on his right, the other on his left. Jesus prayed, ‘Father, forgive them (his executioners); they don’t know what they’re doing.’

“Dividing up his clothes, they threw dice for them. The people stood there staring at Jesus, and the ringleaders made faces, taunting, ‘He saved others. Let’s see him save himself! The Messiah of God — ha! The Chosen — ha!’ The soldiers also came up and poked fun at him, making a game of it. They toasted him with sour wine: ‘So you’re King of the Jews! Save yourself!’ Printed over him was a sign: this is the king of the Jews.

“One of the criminals hanging alongside cursed him: ‘Some Messiah you are! Save yourself! Save us!’ But the other one made him shut up: ‘Have you no fear of God? You’re getting the same as him. We deserve this, but not him — he did nothing to deserve this.’ Then he said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you enter your kingdom.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I will. Today you will join me in paradise.’”1

Wow. Talk about good fortune. ;These guys just “happened” to be crucified next to the Son of God as He was giving His life in exchange for sinful man. One of them ended up in Paradise and the other sadly, reaped what he had sown during his rebellious life — he looked the Savior right in the eye and turned away, mocking him.

The other criminal had the good sense to side with Christ and abandon his blaspheming buddy. He admitted his personal guilt vis-à-vis Jesus’ obvious innocence, and in a single dying gasp, he abandoned all other hope of heaven and trusted Jesus as his King and Lord. Those thrilling words, “Today you will join me in paradise” followed.

Notice what our “good” criminal did not have to do to reach Paradise: Join a church, get baptized, go through catechism classes, attend Bible study, “clean up his act,” or even pray — a man nailed to a cross is in no position to do any of these things.

He was beyond religion. But what he could do was see with his eyes, believe with his heart and receive through his voice.

The Apostle Paul wrote that anyone could do the same. He explained:

“Let me go over the Message with you one final time — this Message that I proclaimed and that you made your own; this Message on which you took your stand and by which your life has been saved ...

“... that the Messiah died for our sins, exactly as Scripture tells it; that He was buried; that He was raised from death on the third day, again exactly as Scripture says.”2

That’s it folks. Nothing could be simpler. Make it your own, take your stand, commit.

How About You?

Still refusing to plead guilty and fall on the mercy of the court? Still trying to plea bargain your way out of it? Come to Jesus empty-handed and watch Him turn your pittance into a fortune.

Now that’s no-fail investment advice even Warren Buffet could sink his spiritual teeth into.

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Luke 23:32-43 The Message (MSG)

2. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 MSG

