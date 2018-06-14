D.C. Collier: What Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade Can Teach Us

Faith

Some deaths hit particularly hard. The death by suicide of Anthony Bourdain last week had that effect on me.

I regularly watched his TV show, CNN’s Parts Unknown, where “he exhorted the rest of us to follow his lead and open our eyes and our guts to the wondrous smorgasbord of life. He insisted that we savor every last morsel of it,” as one commentator put it.

Bourdain’s death followed closely on the heels of the suicide of the beloved designer, Kate Spade, another person who, on the outside, would seem to have everything to live for.

The tragic loss of these creative and iconic innovators were compounded by their relative youth, at 61 and 55, respectively.

New York Times opinion columnist Frank Bruni wrote:

“... how powerfully it speaks to the discrepancy between what we see of people on the outside and what they’re experiencing on the inside; between their public faces and their private realities; between their visible swagger and invisible pain. Parts unknown: That was true of Bourdain. That was true of Spade. That’s true of every one of us.

“Bourdain’s and Spade’s deaths happened in a week when newly released government statistics revealed a staggering increase in suicides by Americans, of more than 25 percent from 1999 to 2016, when nearly 45,000 Americans took their own lives. Experts worry that this trajectory reflects a breakdown in social bonds, in community.”

Apparently, having everything isn’t all we think it is. So, what are we missing here?

Now before going on, a word: I am not trying to exploit or “pile on” over these tragic deaths. Far from it. These were people I enjoyed, admired and identified with. But I do want to try to understand, empathize and look for ways to avoid going down the same self-destructive path.

What Man Creates, Man Worships

One recurring theme of the Old Testament is the cultic fixation God’s chosen people had toward shapes and forms (idols) of gods, rather than having a personal relationship with God himself. This compulsion continually astonished God.

The Hebrews craved the lifeless idols of the neighboring nations, going to the extent of forming physical representations with their own hands, as the Bible records:

“Our God (the living God) is in heaven

doing whatever he wants to do.

Their gods (of the neighboring Canaanites) are metal and wood,

handmade in a basement shop:

Carved mouths that can’t talk,

painted eyes that can’t see,

Tin ears that can’t hear,

molded noses that can’t smell,

Hands that can’t grasp, feet that can’t walk or run,

throats that never utter a sound.

Those who make them have become just like them,

have become just like the gods they trust.”1

Note the awful end to making anything but God our object of worship: “Those who make them have become just like them, have become just like the gods they trust.” We become like what we focus upon, what we dream about, what we obsess over.

If we worship money, we become like money — lifeless and cold. If we worship power and position, we become cruel, self-seeking and narcissistic. If we worship sex and pleasure, we turn others and ourselves into objects.

It’s as though God is saying, “don’t you get it dear children? I didn’t design you to be satisfied with the things of this world.” We are designed for heavenly realms, we are spiritual creatures whose destiny is beyond anything imaginable.

“The heavens are telling of the glory of God;

And their expanse is declaring the work of His hands.

Day to day pours forth speech,

And night to night reveals knowledge.”2

And ignoring “the view beyond” is not without consequences. God views our woeful disregard as intentional and holds us responsible for our oversight:

“... because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse.”3

Bourdain’s attitude about eating was captured in another of his riffs. “Your body is not a temple,” he said. “It’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.”

But God doesn’t see it that way:

“... didn’t you realize that your body is a sacred place, the place of the Holy Spirit? Don’t you see that you can’t live however you please, squandering what God paid such a high price for? The physical part of you is not some piece of property belonging to the spiritual part of you. God owns the whole works. So, let people see God in and through your body.”4

Philosopher, theologian and scientist Blaise Pascal believed that “there is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every man which cannot be filled by any created thing, but only by God the Creator, made known through Jesus Christ.”

To attempt to fill that vacuum with anything other than God is to invite an ever-deepening emptiness, while ignoring the needs of our primal nature to connect with our authentic spiritual “roots.”

But when we focus our attention and hopes upon the shadow — e.g. food and drink, or clothing and style — and ignore the God who created it all, we’re set up for disappointment. When the shadow fails to satisfy, as it will surely do, we can easily lose all hope.

God is calling us upward, to His kingdom — and to embrace His exciting prospects for our lives. The adventure begins when we become a living, breathing temple of the Holy Spirit through spiritual rebirth and then, in cooperation with the Spirit, take our place in the firmament bringing glory to God. That after all, constitutes the whole purpose of our lives.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

