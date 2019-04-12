D.C. Collier: What Does Easter Mean to You?

Faith

Once again, the great commercial Easter engine is firing up to deliver yet another collective sugar high to kids far and wide. But is this springtime holiday supposed to be just about bunnies, chocolate and brightly colored eggs?

As presently observed, our current secular holiday has its roots in ancient pagan rituals, without reference to its original Christian purpose. Don’t miss the real point of Easter ... Please.

Easter’s Original Purpose

Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die.”1

The mortality rate for human beings is 100 percent, no exceptions. Yet, one of the most frequent statements made at funerals is, “now, he/she is in a better place.” How do they know that?

Scripture is clear that the only things that get to heaven must first be resurrected. That is, they must go through death and be raised back to life in order to get through the “pearly gates.”

That brings us to the genius of Jesus Christ’s miraculous resurrection from the dead ...

His Resurrection Is Our Resurrection

So, how does God make it possible for we sinful, earth-bound humans to scale the heights of heaven? The Apostle Paul explained it this way:

“Our old way of life was nailed to the cross with Christ, a decisive end to that sin-miserable life — no longer at sin’s every beck and call!

“What we believe is this: If we get included in Christ’s sin-conquering death, we also get included in His life-saving resurrection. We know that when Jesus was raised from the dead it was a signal of the end of death-as-the-end. Never again will death have the last word.

“When Jesus died, He took sin down with him, but alive He brings God down to us. From now on, think of it this way: Sin speaks a dead language that means nothing to you; God speaks your mother tongue, and you hang on every word. You are dead to sin and alive to God. That’s what Jesus did.”

Just as believers are included in Christ’s death and burial, so they are included in His resurrection from the dead. We do not have to wait to die. If we are believers in Christ, then His death becomes our death, His resurrection becomes our resurrection, and His ascension into heaven becomes our ascension.

Now we can understand Paul’s astounding declaration that, “even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus ...”2

Talk about time-travel. The instant we become believers, these facts become true of us even though they happened 2,000 years ago.

So enough with the bunnies, eggs and chocolate!

Easter’s gift to us is the death and burial of our sin-bearing substitute, who made the way for us to reach heaven through His own bodily resurrection from the dead.

How About You

Are you still trying to climb the stairs to heaven by your own efforts? Religion will never reach high enough or far enough. Besides, why bother when there is an express elevator waiting for you to board?

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you ...”3

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. John 11:25-26 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

2. Ephesians 2:4-6 NASB

3. 1 Peter 1:2-4 NASB