D.C. Collier: Where Is Our Outrage Over Evil?

Faith

Reading through a newspaper can be hazardous to your health. Our “modern” world is characterized by perpetual wars, rampant social unrest, political division, genocide, abortion, addictions, family dissolution, child abuse/neglect, pornography/objectification, human trafficking, poverty, exploitation, occult spiritual practices, violence, mass murder, terrorism and more.

So, what’s behind all this? What makes evil “tick?”

In a word, it’s sin.

Sin, at its heart, is lawlessness — refusal to be controlled. In the Bible, the word sin gets 1,176 mentions — 814 times in the Old Testament and 362 in the New Testament.

Yet the subject of sin hardly ever comes up in our daily lives — either because it is politically incorrect, or more to the point, because it intrudes upon people’s lifestyles in an uncomfortable way.

But sin’s effects are unmistakable.

What Sin Does ...

To God

» It is the opposite of God, and it personally offends His holiness and character.

» It is what draws down the wrath of God in righteous indignation.

» It is what required the son of God to leave His heavenly perfection and to suffer unimaginable horrors to break its death grip on mankind.

» It is what viciously drove the nails into Jesus’ hands and feet, cruelly pressed down a crown of thorns upon His head and left Him to slowly suffocate hanging from a rugged cross, naked and alone.

» It is what caused the son of God to be momentarily separated from His heavenly father as He “bore our sins in His body on the cross, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness.”1

To Creation

» It propelled the heavenly rebellion of Satan and his angelic followers, infecting the cosmos and destroying the peace, order and joy of the universe.

» It separates everything it touches. It separated Adam and Eve from God, Adam from Eve, and Eve from Adam, and it has alienated man from man ever since. Sin caused the now-universal separation — at death — of the soul from the body, and even worse — at spiritual judgment — of the soul from God eternally.

» It brings chaos, entropy (the state of disorder) and confusion.

» It pollutes the earth and brings decay, famine, natural disasters, drought, weather catastrophes and pestilence of every kind.

» It leads to slavery and domination by dark spiritual forces in the invisible realm. It opens the door to Satan and his demons.

To People

» It is what places every man and woman in grave personal peril unless remedied by a radical salvation. Sin always bears fruit for death. The “reap what you sow” principle works every single time.

» It is what destroyed the joy and peace of God’s first children, introducing death and destruction for them and for every human being since.

» It lands people in courtrooms, lawsuits, prisons and addiction recovery programs.

» It anesthetizes our consciences, enabling us to pass legislation that permits performing abortions up to just seconds before a precious child takes his or her first breath at birth.

» It blinds us to its evil powers, deceiving us by its apparent charms. Sin blinds spiritually lost men and women to the way of salvation and robs believers of their rightful peace and joy of their salvation.

» It invites a deadly conformity with the world, blinding believers to the need to escape the world’s seductive influence.

» It blinds believers to their identity in Christ, bringing discouragement, defeat and sometimes outright despair.

» It blinds believers to the truth that “they have died to sin,” inviting the believer to try to make deals with its presence in their lives — sometimes actually creating a “sin budget” in acknowledgment of its continuing power over them.

» It blinds believers to the kindness, compassion and grace of God in delivering us from the Law, with its accompanying necessity to present a “righteousness of their own.”

» It brings on the disciplining hand of God in a believer’s life.

The cause of every pain in your life is sin. Either from your own sins, or ones that others commit against you.

How About You?

Still think sin is your friend? Still wondering why bad things happen to good people? To you?

In his book, Grace: The Power to Change, Dr. James Richards wrote: “Make a list of every pain in your life. Then link it to the belief or behavior that is bringing that pain. Do everything you can to see the belief or behavior that is bringing that pain. Then list all the pleasure that could be derived from walking in truth.”

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. 1 Peter 2:21-25 New American Standard Bible