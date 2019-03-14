D.C. Collier: Who Do You Think You Are?

Faith

For most of my life, I thought the most important things about me were how much money I made, what kind of family I had, what level of job I held, etc. Never once did I consider my character or spiritual orientation as counting for much at all.

I focused on climbing the corporate ladder and accumulating “stuff” as fast as I could. Trouble is, none of it mattered because my calculations ignored God completely.

King Solomon (a man who certainly had “it all”) reached a similar conclusion, albeit on a much grander scale, “All that my eyes desired I did not refuse them. I did not withhold my heart from any pleasure, for my heart was pleased because of all my labor and this was my reward for all my labor. Thus, I considered all my activities which my hands had done and the labor which I had exerted, and behold all was vanity and striving after wind and there was no profit under the sun.”1

Q: So, what is ultimately important about me?

A: Your opinion of Jesus Christ.

God’s Cosmic Qualifying Question

“When Jesus arrived in the villages of Caesarea Philippi, He asked His disciples, ‘What are people saying about who the Son of Man is?’ They replied, ‘Some think he is John the Baptizer, some say Elijah, some Jeremiah or one of the other prophets.’ He pressed them, ‘And how about you? Who do you say I am?’

“Simon Peter said, ‘You’re the Christ, the Messiah, the Son of the living God.’ Jesus came back, ‘God bless you, Simon, son of Jonah! You didn’t get that answer out of books or from teachers. My Father in heaven, God himself, let you in on this secret of who I really am.

“‘And now I’m going to tell you who you are, really are. You are Peter, a rock. This is the rock on which I will put together my church, a church so expansive with energy that not even the gates of hell will be able to keep it out.’”2

In the above seminal exchange, Jesus reveals His principal criteria for entry into his kingdom and receiving unimaginable spiritual blessings ... Correctly answer the question, “Who do you say I am?”

And we’re not talking about the usual patronizing nonsense like, he was a great moral teacher, a good man, a great prophet, etc. Yes, He was all those things, but He was also the Son of the living God — God Himself! Now that’s where the “rubber meets the road” spiritually.

Discovering Your Spiritual Identity

It was only after Peter declared his faith in Christ as divine that he discovered his spiritual identity. It is the same for you and me. It is only in the context of relationship with Christ that we learn our true identity — everything else about us is window-dressing.

In his classic book, The Pursuit of God, pastor and author A.W. Tozer commented: “As the sailor locates his position on the sea by ‘shooting’ the sun, so we may get our moral bearings by looking at God. We must begin with God. We are right when and only when we stand in a right position relative to God, and we are wrong so far and so long as we stand in any other position.”

And it is only possible to get those moral bearings from the authentic “True North” of Christ as revealed in scripture and not from the fictional “Christs” of false religions, or those of our own fanciful imaginations.

Why Does Our View of Jesus Matter So Much?

There is a sobering passage3 in the Old Testament that warns us that we become like what we worship, “Those who make them (idols) have become just like them, have become just like the gods they trust.”

If we worship money, we become like money — cold and lifeless. If we worship power and influence, we become cruel, narcissistic, and unfeeling. If we worship pornography, we become objects, just like those poor, devalued pixelated women on the screen.

Jesus entreated:

“Walk while you have the Light (Jesus), so that darkness will not overtake you; he who walks in the darkness does not know where he goes. While you have the Light, believe in the Light, so that you may become sons of Light.”4

How About You?

Still trying to squeeze God down into your image? Who do YOU say Jesus Christ is? Is he a mere historical figure, wise man, or artifact from a distant time and place? Or is it more personal for you? The decision is yours, and He awaits your response, as He did Peter’s.

It’s the most important thing about you.

“I believe in God like the sun, and by him I see everything else.”

— C.S. Lewis

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Ecclesiastes 2:10-12 New American Standard Bible

2. Matthew 16:13-18 The Message

3. Psalm 115:1-8 (NASB)

4. John 12:35-36 (NASB)