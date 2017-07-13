Faith

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series. Click here for the first article.]

“There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”

— Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld

Deep down inside, man senses a nagging, haunting metaphysical sense that there is more to this material world than meets the eye. He finds himself repulsed by postmodern notions that we’re mere evolutionary accidents, coming from nowhere, being swept toward oblivion.

We can’t resist the impulse to connect with our true spiritual home, even though we can only see it “through a glass darkly.”

C.S. Lewis wrote:

“It is a serious thing to live in a society of possible gods and goddesses, to remember that the dullest, most uninteresting person you talk to may one day be a creature which, if you say it now, you would be strongly tempted to worship, or else a horror and a corruption such as you now meet, if at all, only in a nightmare.

“All day long we are, in some degree helping each other to one or the other of these destinations. It is in the light of these overwhelming possibilities, it is with the awe and the circumspection proper to them, that we should conduct all of our dealings with one another, all friendships, all loves, all play, all politics.

“There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal. Nations, cultures, arts, civilizations — these are mortal, and their life is to ours as the life of a gnat. But it is immortals whom we joke with, work with, marry, snub and exploit — immortal horrors or everlasting splendors.”1

The Bible boldly claims that there is a supernatural, invisible kingdom without end — and God is recruiting volunteers now to join him as family members and partners in the loving fellowship of those taking part in “a tremendously creative project, under unimaginably splendid leadership, on an inconceivably vast scale, with ever increasing cycles of fruitfulness and enjoyment,”2 as Dallas Willard put it.

Further, we don’t have to wait to die to commence this heavenly life, but, upon being born again, we experience inner spiritual transformation that immediately revolutionizes our lives in the here and now.

Contrast this with our fleeting temporal existence, limited to the short span of our lifetimes. The Bible describes a global “identity theft” that has been going on right under our noses, one that has robbed us of a true sense of who we are in God’s eyes — glorious beings destined for better things.

We learn why belief in God is the only rational explanation for all that exists and how this “uncaused cause” brought everything into existence as an expression of divine love and creative genius.

Everything in the Bible points to a Creator-God who “alone is immortal and who lives in unapproachable light, whom no one has seen or can see.”

Such a God is possessed of a nature that is perfectly pure, holy, just, and righteous — he is the exact opposite of evil. In his kingdom, there is order and intentionality; outside of his direct influence, there is chaos, unpredictability and randomness.

But God has his enemies and they are out to point you in another direction altogether.

The Cosmic War for Your Mind

In the field of modern military conflict, electronic counter measures are routinely employed to jam the command and control systems of opposing forces, rendering them effectively useless. Suppose there were similar techniques being employed, in the spiritual realm, right under our noses?

In his book The World Beyond Your Head: On Becoming an Individual in an Age of Distraction, Matthew Crawford observed, “From mall Muzak to text messages, pop-ups and robocalls, there is no shortage of claims on our attention ... we have become ‘isolated in a fog of choices,’ many of them unwelcome.”

He added, rather ominously, “We are afflicted by a cultural crisis of attention imperiling not only our mental health but also our ability to function as responsible citizens in a democracy.”

“It’s hard to open a newspaper or magazine these days, without reading a complaint about our fractured mental lives, diminished attention spans and a widespread sense of distraction,” he said.

Ultimately, he warned, “Our interior mental lives are laid bare as a resource to be harvested by others.”3

This cosmic conflict for the minds of men has been raging for thousands of years, and the Bible is our “War Manual” through its fog.

More next week ...

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

