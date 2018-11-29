D.C. Collier: Would You Willingly Let a Friend Go to Hell?

Faith

“I mean, if I believed, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that a truck was coming at you, and you didn’t believe that truck was bearing down on you, there is a certain point where I tackle you.”

— Penn Jillette

Do Christians really “believe” what we claim? We leave so much on the table, considering what scripture says about the dreadful future of those who are not saved.

Atheist Penn Jillette, of the magician duo Penn & Teller, once commented,

“I’ve always said that I don’t respect people who don’t proselytize. If you believe that there’s a heaven and a hell, and people could be going to hell or not getting eternal life, and you think that it’s not really worth telling them this because it would make it socially awkward — how much do you have to hate somebody to not proselytize? How much do you have to hate somebody to believe everlasting life is possible and not tell them that?”

Am I willing to “risk” rejection by sharing my faith with my neighbors, co-workers, family? Does my faith go that deep?

Blood of the Martyrs

“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep, to gain that which he cannot lose.”

— Jim Elliot

In 1956, missionary Jim Elliot and four other missionaries were killed while reaching out to the Waodani tribe of Amerindians in Ecuador.

Christianity Today Magazine wrote, “the Waodanis were once one of the most violent known people groups on earth, who regularly practiced homicide and fiercely defended their territory ...”

Was Elliot’s life a waste? The article went on, “The story generated worldwide news coverage, and Elliot’s wife, Elisabeth, has since written a bestselling book, Through the Gates of Splendor, about her husband’s journey. Jim’s journal ... has also been read by thousands of believers around the world.”

According to Christianity Today,

“Amazingly, Elisabeth and (murdered missionary Nate) Saint’s sister, Rachel, were introduced to the Waodani just two years after the missionaries’ murders ... and were invited to live among the tribe. They did so for several years, along with Elliot’s young daughter, and Saint is now buried in Ecuador along with her brother and his martyred friends. Through this friendship, Dayuma became a Christian, and helped share the message of Christ among her people, even assisting Rachel in translating the New Testament into their complex language. Many more also came to faith, and the world watched in shock as the Waodani community was transformed.”

You can rely on it. Not a drop of saintly blood has ever been wasted in the spread of God’s kingdom around the world through the ages. His ingenious plan of redemption employs a curious mix of human and divine efforts in the most exciting cosmic adventure of all time ... and we’re all invited to take part.

Here is another example ...

In today’s “me-first” world, it’s refreshing to hear of selfless sacrifice that transcends the “survival value,” which evolutionists claim normally directs the human species.

An American missionary was recently killed by an isolated, hostile tribe in India when he kayaked to North Sentinel Island. The police claimed “he died during a misplaced adventure in a highly restricted area.” However, there is more to the story ...

Did He Die in Vain?

You could say “what a waste.” I did at first when I read about 26-year old missionary John Allen Chau’s grisly death. After all, he was repeatedly warned about the dangers. Within days of his arrival, Chau’s lifeless body was seen being dragged by natives across the beach for burial.

But Chau saw his mission very differently.

“This is not a pointless thing,” he wrote in a message to his parents. “The eternal lives of this tribe are at hand.”

As The Wall Street Journal reported it, “The boat docked off the island, and over two days Mr. Chau went back and forth in a kayak. Mr. Chau described being confronted by two islanders and a child ...’with bow and arrow ... I figured that this was it. So, I preached a bit to them starting in Genesis ...’ The child shot an arrow into the Bible he was holding up to his chest. The islanders took his kayak and he swam back to the boat.”

Yet he returned.

“God, I don’t want to die. WHO WILL TAKE MY PLACE if I do?” he wrote in his journal afterward. “Why does this beautiful place have to have so much death here? I love you all and I pray none of you love anything in this world more than Jesus Christ.”

Chau’s family wrote, “He loved God, life, helping those in need, and had nothing but love for the Sentinelese people.”

How About You?

Christian, are you afraid to “stick your neck out” for your faith? Look ahead on your path to glory — John Allen Chau is cheering you on from heaven, along with that “great cloud of witnesses”1 surrounding you.

“You guys might think I’m crazy in all this, but I think it’s worth it to declare Jesus to these people. Please do not be angry at them or at God if I get killed; rather please live your lives in obedience to whatever He has called you to and I’ll see you again.”

— John Allen Chau

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Hebrews 12:1-3 New American Standard Bible