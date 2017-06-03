D-Day Remembrance to Honor Local Veterans

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation invites the community to a special program to remember D-Day 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Several local veterans who were involved in D-Day will be honored at the event, and there will be screening at noon of one episode of the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers.

Band of Brothers is about the story of Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne division and its mission in World War II Europe from Operation Overlord through V-J Day.

D-Day occurred June 6, 1944, when Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy during World War II. It remains the largest amphibious military operation in history.

The invasion is considered one of the most important events of the war as it allowed Allied soldiers to gain a foot-hold in Continental Europe and advance across the continent.

At the remembrance, lunch will be served for a suggested donation of $5. RSVP to Carmen Munoz, 568-0020 or [email protected]

For more information on the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.