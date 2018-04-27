DA Adds Charge in Gibraltar Road Double-Fatal DUI Case Against Ventura Man

The District Attorney’s Office has added a charge of dissuading a witness in the case of a 20-year-old Ventura man accused of manslaughter and DUI in a double-fatal crash near Santa Barbara.

On June 26, 2017, a vehicle allegedly driven by Brandon Scott Woodward crashed off Gibraltar Road, killing two passengers — Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19.

The crash also caused major injuries to Woodward and a 16-year-old girl whose name was not released, and minor injuries to passenger Dalton T. Murrieta, 19, all of Ventura.

Woodward faces two charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with special allegations of bodily injury to more than one victim, and driving under the influence causing injury.

An amended criminal complaint filed April 10 added a count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Arraignment on the amended complaint is scheduled for May 3 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, according to court documents.

Woodward was driving down Gibraltar Road when he lost control of the car, which plunged down a steep embankment and overturned multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

