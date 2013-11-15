Driver Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Highway 154

Ventura man Jose Luis Diaz has been charged with three felonies for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his car on Highway 154.

Diaz, 28, is accused of hitting and killing Joseph Corcoran of Santa Cruz on Nov. 8 at the intersection of Highways 154 and 246 when he attempted a left turn and struck the motorcyclist.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Diaz with gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury and hit and run when the accident results in death. The DUI charge includes an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury.

Authorities also allege Diaz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision and fled the scene.

