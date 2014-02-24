Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:14 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Felony Charges Filed Against Santa Maria Teacher Accused of Sex with Student

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 24, 2014 | 2:19 p.m.

A 53-year-old high school teacher and coach in Santa Maria will face four felony charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a female student, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.

Brian Thomas Hook

Brian Thomas Hook, a social sciences teacher and girls basketball coach at Pioneer Valley High School, was expected to appear in Santa Maria Superior Court for arraignment on Monday, Dudley said.

Hook, an Orcutt resident, has been charged with one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18, which allegedly occurred on or about Jan. 14, Dudley said.

The teacher also faces an additional count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor — both alleged to have happened on or about Feb. 13, she said.

Hook was arrested last Thursday after police were alerted to an alleged inappropriate relationship he had with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, according to Santa Maria police.

The police investigation began Wednesday, when Pioneer Valley High School staff alerted police, according to a statement from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Police then searched Hook’s residence and several other unnamed locations related to the investigation.

Hook was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of oral copulation of a minor under 18, unlawful intercourse with a minor (more than three years younger than the perpetrator), and penetration with a foreign object with a minor, according to Sgt. Paul Van Meel, detective in charge of case.

Bail was set at $100,000, and Hook was still in custody as of Monday morning, before his scheduled court appearance.

School district officials have said they were working with police, but they have not confirmed the identity of the teacher or provided any other details about the employee or incident since the investigation is ongoing.

