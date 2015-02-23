Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

DA’s Office Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting of Elliott Rodger During Isla Vista Rampage

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 23, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is working to investigate an officer-involved shooting report from an exchange of gunfire on May 23, 2014, when Elliott Rodger was reportedly wounded by a bullet fired by a member of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The report was sent to District Attorney Joyce Dudley, and comes on the heels of a massive report released by the Sheriff's Department that outlined how Rodger had planned the attack for years.

Rodger ultimately shot 10 people, three fatally, and injured seven more with his car as he drove around Isla Vista.

Rodger also stabbed to death two of his roommates and their friend in his Seville Road apartment, and the report released more details about those attacks as well as Rodger's own history with mental illness.

Rodger was wounded during a gun battle at Little Acorn Park, at Sabado Tarde and El Embarcadero, as sheriff's Sgt. Brad Welch, Detective Brian Flick and Deputy Jorden Walker responded to the scene and"fired numerous rounds" at Rodger as his car sped away.

At some point during the exchange, Rodger was wounded when a single bullet grazed his left hip.

Shortly after, Roger shot himself in the head while driving his vehicle on Del Playa, which crashed into parked cars at 9:35 p.m., according to the report.

Sheriff Bill Brown confirmed to Noozhawk last week that his office had turned over the investigation to the District Attorney's Office.

A DA-reviewed investigation is required each time a law enforcement official fires his or her service weapon and death or injury results, according to Dudley.

She said her office will be investigating to determine whether the shooting conducted that night was lawful.

Her office had its first meeting on the investigation on Friday, and Dudley said it could wrap up as early as the end of March.

