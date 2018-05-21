Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

DA Joyce Dudley Backs Antonio Villaraigosa in California Governor’s Race

Former L.A mayor is battling to be one of the top 2 vote-getters in the June 5 primary, who will face off in November

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Democrat, made a stop in Santa Barbara on Monday to pick up the endorsement of Santa Barbara County District Atttorney Joyce Dudley. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 21, 2018 | 6:40 p.m.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa received the endorsement of Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley on Monday in his bid to become California's next governor.

“He will increase our public safety, security and prosperity,” said Dudley, who met Villaraigosa during her time on the executive board of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids California.

“We shared a unique vision for our state — one that promoted a vigorous, fair and just law enforcement community, along with an educational system that offered high-quality early childhood education, engaging after-school program and intolerance for truancy— a state the truly sought justice for all.”

Speaking at a press conference outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Dudley touted Villaraigosa’s efforts as mayor of Los Angeles, including making public safety a top priority, expanding the city’s police force, creating anti-gun programs, the testing of rape kits, and improving school systems throughout L.A.

Villaraigosa, a Democrat, was L.A.'s mayor for two terms, from 2005 to 2013. He served as the speaker of the state Assembly from 1998 to 2000.

“He understood that a safe community was a necessary foundation for prosperity,” Dudley said. “During the Great Recession, at a time when many local leaders cut back on public safety and merely hoped for the best, Mayor Villaraigosa stood strong and kept public safety a priority.”

Prior to the press conference, Dudley brought Villaraigosa into a trial courtroom briefly.

“My priority as governor will be to grow middle-class jobs, to focus on growing the economy that’s good for more people, and to ensure we are addressing the challenge of being the fifth largest economy in the world,” Villaraigosa said. 

“The need to educate and train our young people in the workforce for the jobs of the future is a crucial task at hand,” Villaraigosa continued.

In endorsing former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the California governor’s race, Santa Barbara County District Atttorney Joyce Dudley, right, said: ‘He will increase our public safety, security and prosperity.’ (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Recent polls show Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, leading a crowded field of candidates in the governor's race in the June 5 primary.

Villaraigosa and two other Democrats — state Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin — are among those who appear to be in the hunt.

Also in contention are two Republicans — businessman John Cox and three-term Assemblyman Travis Allen.

The top two vote-getters in the primary will face off in the general election on Nov. 6. The winner will replace Jerry Brown, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

