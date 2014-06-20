DA Office Program Offers Assistance for Victims of Isla Vista Shootings

Are you a victim of the Isla Vista/Santa Barbara shooting incident?

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program may be able to help victims who were injured or threatened with physical injury as a result of the May 23 shooting tragedy.

Family members of a person who was killed, physically injured or threatened with injury as a result of the incident may also be eligible for services and Victim Compensation Assistance through the California Victim Compensation Program.

You may qualify for help if:

» You were an eyewitness within close proximity of one of the incident locations

» You were injured or threatened with injury by the suspect

» You are a survivor of someone who was killed in the incident

To find out more about help that may be available, contact the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Program at 805.568.2400 or call toll-free 855.840.3232.