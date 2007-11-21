Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:01 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

DA Targeting Financial Elder Abuse

The DA's office is stepping up efforts to crack down on financial elder abuse.

By Staff | November 21, 2007 | 1:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office is stepping up efforts to ensure financial institutions abide by a nearly year-old law requiring them to report financial elder abuse whenever they suspect it, the office announced Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1018, which took effect in January, requires financial institutions to report suspected abuse immediately to local law enforcement or adult protective services. A written report must be filed within two days.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Christie Stanley sent out a statement saying the department is working with financial institutions to “educate them” about their requirements and to “encourage” full compliance. It made no mention as to why the department is embarking on the campaign.

“We need to ensure that we are taking all appropriate actions to prevent financial abuse of our elders and dependent adults and that all mandated reporters are in full compliance with this law,” Stanley said in the statement. “Santa Barbara County has a large elderly population and their financial security is paramount to the well-being of our community. Through timely and diligent reporting by financial institutions of suspected financial abuse of elders and dependent adults we hope to put an end to their days of financial abuse.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 