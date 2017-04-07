Daddy/Daughter Sock Hop Steps Back to ’50s

The People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. and the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invite all father figures and their daughters to the 4th Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
Themed attire is encouraged, but not required, for this 1950s Sweetheart Sock Hop. Festivities include live DJ music, light refreshments, and a photo-op area.
Tickets are $30 per father-daughter couple and only $10 for each additional daughter. To buy tickets, visit www.santamariaatplay.org or visit the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.
— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.