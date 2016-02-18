Dads and Daughters Dance the Night Away at Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Cinderella’s Ball

Approximately 500 dads and daughters of all ages bonded during an evening of dancing, games and prizes at Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA’s Cinderella’s ball father-daughter dance.

The dance took place over the course of two nights inside the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Gymnasium and Community Center.

“This is one of the most popular events we have all year,” said Adria Griggs, community program director at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA. “I cant thank our team of volunteers and community sponsors enough for helping with this event that gives these girls a lifelong memory with their dad.”

Guests were entertained by music from a DJ and had the opportunity to take a professional photo by Christine Photography in front of a castle photo booth donated by SJG Construction.

Attendees also enjoyed food donated by Albertsons, El Rancho, Enjoy Cupcakes, Fresco Valley Café, Olsens Bakery, Pattibakes and Solvang Bakery.

Prizes were donated from Del Sol, Rasmussen’s, Solvang Toy Store, Gerda’s Iron Art Gift Shop, Solvang Children’s Shop, Kid’s Club, G. Wilikers, Vinhus, The Right Gift, Mie’s Beads, Going Out!, Edelweiss, Hats Unlimited, The Sock Loft, Pickett Fences, Kaylin’s Gift Boutique, Design Alternatives, Spa Elan and The Clique.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.