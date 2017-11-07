Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Dagoma to Unveil Largest 3D-Printed American Flag

By Joyce Schwarz for Dagoma USA | November 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Matthieu Regnier, co-founder/CEO of Dagoma USA 3D Printer manufacturing firm, has announced the company's grand opening 11 a.m.-2 pm. Nov. 10 for its 10,000-square-foot plant at 59 S. Patera Lane, Goleta.

Mayor Paula Perotte of Goleta has said she will attend and cut the specially designed 3D Printed ribbon, officially opening the facility. In tribute to Veteran's Day, local VFW veterans and UCSB student vets are expected to attend.

"We're excited to have Mayor Perotte join us and offer a special tribute to Veteran's Day by unveiling the largest 3D printed American Flag ever made, which is more than 117 square feet and was created by our team at Dagoma, USA," Regnier said.

"In conjunction with the grand opening, the 3D Printed American Flag not only honors all Veterans, it also reinforces Dagoma's dedication as a proud MADE IN USA 3D Printer firm that both 3D prints its parts and assembles the unit in California," he said.

Dagoma USA grand opening attendees will get a facility tour to see the 3D Printers in action to discover how easy it is to become a creator not just a consumer by 3D printing at home and in business.

Visitors will get a chance to win a new NEVA 3D Printer and other 3D-printed designer items. Light lunch and beverages will be served.

Dagoma's 3D Printed American Flag stands 9 feet high and 13 feet wide. It was made of more than 1,100 pieces of PLA (biodegradable material made of starch).

It took 20 3D Printers and Dagoma's staff more than 2,500 hours to create it from 88.12 pounds of PLA filament, which if strung together would be seven miles long, Dagoma said.

Luis Angulo, Dagoma USA vice president of communications, said the firm's application for the Guiness Book of Records has been accepted and final decision is pending.

Dagoma USA's plant features hundreds of robot 3D printers that work 24/7 creating Dagoma's newest 3D Printer called NEVA. For more information, visit www.Dagoma3d.c (http://www.dagoma3d.com/)om.

— Joyce Schwarz for Dagoma USA.

 

 

 
