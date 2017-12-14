Daily Thomas Fire Community Meetings Set for Santa Barbara

The daily Thomas Fire community meetings at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara will continue until further notice, CalFire officials said Thursday.

They are being held at 4 p.m. at the San Marcos High School auditorium, at 4750 Hollister Ave.

Santa Barbara County officials are streaming the videos live on the county Facebook page and broadcasting them on the public access channel, and KEYT.com has also been streaming them live.

There will be Spanish language interpreters and an American Sign Language interpreter available at the meetings.

Meeting speakers so far have included Thomas Fire incident commanders, and officials from Santa Barbara County Fire, the Public Health Department, the Sheriff's Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

Stay updated with Noozhawk Thomas Fire coverage and visit the Santa Barbara County emergency page for information about evacuations, road and school closures.

Santa Barbara County residents can also call 2-1-1 for information (or 800.400.1572 if calling from outside the 805 area code) or to arrange a shuttle to an evacuation shelter.

Ventura County has updates posted here and fire recovery information here.

Sign up for Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

