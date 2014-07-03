Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout Daisy Troop Decorates Pillowcases for Pediatric Unit at Marian Medical Center

By Samantha Scroggin for Dignity Health | July 3, 2014 | 1:07 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center, which along with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center are Dignity Health’s Central Coast hospitals, recently received the heartfelt donation of 36 hand-decorated pillowcases by a local Girl Scout Daisy troop to the Pediatric Unit.

Girl Scout Daisy Troop 50507 from Santa Maria decorated the pillowcases to bring some of the comfort of home to MRMC’s young patients staying in the Pediatric Unit. The girls decided to give the gift as part of a troop project on sharing with others. Members of the Daisy Troop visited the Pediatric Unit and personally delivered the pillowcases that they’d decorated with permanent markers.

Troop 50507 members came up with the idea to bring the feeling of home to pediatric patients because one of the troop member’s siblings suffers from cancer and has experienced hospitalization, explains Troop 50507 Leader Vonda Damore. One of the biggest challenges the patient faced was being without the comfort of home.

Candice Monge, Director of Pediatrics, says the pillowcases are a welcome gift in the Pediatric Unit.

“It’s an extra, added comfort while the young patients are here in the hospital,” Monge says. “We’re so appreciative here in the Pediatric Unit to have these pillowcases and be able to give them to our patients.”

The Pediatric Unit at MRMC is staffed with caring physicians, nurses and support staff who are specially trained to work with children. MRMC’s Pediatric Unit is accredited as a California Children’s Services-approved provider, offering the highest level of care to children and their families.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.

