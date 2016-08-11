Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dalhausser-Lucena Win Olympics Beach Volleyball Thriller, Finish Unbeaten in Pool

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 11, 2016 | 4:32 p.m.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena pulled out a wild three-set match over Italy's Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo on Thursday to finish undefeated in pool play at the Rio Olympics beach volleyball competition at Copacabana Beach

Dalhausser scored the deciding point on a surprising left-handed shot after a Lucena dig. The shot stunned Nicolai, who was setting up his block at the net, and gave the Americans a 21-13, 21-17, 24-22 victory.

“(The left hand) is only in case of emergency,” Dalhausser told reporters. “It’s something I’m somewhat comfortable with. I think I was 3-for-3 with it today, which doesn’t happen often.”

The third-set score was the highest scoring third set in Olympics beach volleyball history.

Both teams received a standing ovation after the match.

“Man, that was great to be a part of,” Lucena told reporters. “It would have been great to be a part of, win or lose. I’m glad we won. It was a high-level match.”

The former Santa Barbara residents dominated the first set and crushed the Italian pair, which in 2012 knocked out 2008 Gold Medalists Dalhausser and Todd Rogers in the Round of 16 at the London Olympics.

But the Italians regrouped in the second set behind the play of Lupo. He used off-speed shots and worked the ball over and around the big block of Dalhausser.

The third set went back and forth. Nicolai-Lupo were serving for the match at 21-20 but Dalhausser evened the score with a spike off the block. He then stuffed Lupo for a 22-21 advantage. Lucena had a chance to win the match after his second dig on a rally but his off-speed shot went wide, knotting the score at 22-all.

Lucena redeemed himself with a kill off the tape and his big dig that Dalhausser converted into the match-winning point.

By finishing unbeaten in pool play, Dalhausser-Lucena expect to get favorable draw for the knockout round. They'll learn their opposition on Friday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 