Damage Estimated at $17,000 in Lompoc House Fire

Lompoc Fire Department crews responded Thursday to a fire that caused an estimated $17,000 to a home in the 1000 block of Jasmine Street.

An attic fire had burned through the rafters and reached the walls of the residence when firefighters arrived on scene at 7:42 a.m., Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow said.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze by 8 a.m., but stayed on the scene until 11:30 a.m. doing salvage and overhaul operations, he said.

“The occupant of the home, who was asleep, was alerted to the existence of the fire by the home’s smoke alarms,” Latipow said.

The $17,000 estimate included property damage and contents loss.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Engines from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Jasmine Street Structure Fire in Lompoc from Noozhawk on Vimeo.