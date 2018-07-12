Damage Toll for Holiday Fire Revised Downward After Latest Assessment

After a “thorough secondary assessment,” the damage toll from last week’s Holiday Fire in Goleta has been reduced, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Thursday.

There were 10 homes and 14 other structures destroyed, while three homes were damaged, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The previous assessment indicated 13 homes and 15 other buildings were destroyed.

The wind-whipped blaze, which broke out Friday night amid triple-digit temperatures, blackened 113 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations in and around the fire area.

It was declared 100-percent contained Tuesday evening and fully controlled Wednesday night.

Suppression costs for the fire have been estimated at $1.5 million, Eliason said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

