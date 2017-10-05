Dan Berger to Oversee Sales Network at Axia Technologies

Dan Berger has been named the new director of sales at Axia Technologies, a financial technology company that specializes in security and is based in Santa Barbara. Berger will be in charge of managing and increasing Axia's network of sales representatives and new market opportunities.

Before joining Axia Technologies, Berger was president/CEO and chief sales executive for Redspin where he transformed the company from a boutique penetration testing firm into a nationally recognized leader in healthcare IT security.

For the 23 years prior to Redspin, Berger held a variety of sales leadership roles across different technologies and markets. He holds a BA in government from Colby College.

"Dan has deep knowledge in healthcare IT security and has a proven record of developing strong customer relationships and growing sales," said Randal Clark, CEO of Axia Technologies.

"We anticipate that Dan’s thoughtful approach to sales strategy, planning, and execution will be a key to reaching our ambitious sales goals for Axia Technologies," Clark said.

— Kelsey Hayes for Axia Technologies.