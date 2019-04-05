Dan Buettner, David McLain Share Their Findings in The Search for Longevity

When it comes to knowing what it takes to live a long, happy life, most people are misguided or just plain wrong. So what really works? Bestselling Blue Zones book author Dan Buettner and award-winning photographer David McLain wanted to find out.

They've spent two decades studying the lifestyles of the happiest, healthiest and oldest people on earth, from the Silk Road to the Mayan ruins, the Great Barrier Reef and the jungles of the Amazon.

From food, family and staying active to — yes — drinking red wine, Buettner and McLain will share the secrets to living longer and better lives during their National Geographic Live! talk on The Search for Longevity, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The presentation is hosted by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Buettner is an explorer, National Geographic Fellow, award-winning journalist and producer, and New York Times bestselling author.

He discovered the five places in the world — dubbed Blue Zones — where people live the longest, healthiest lives. His articles about these places in The New York Times Magazine and National Geographic are two of the most popular for both publications.

Buettner now works in partnership with municipal governments, large employers and health insurance companies to implement Blue Zones Projects in communities, workplaces and universities.

Blue Zones Projects are well-being initiatives that apply lessons from the Blue Zones to entire communities by focusing on changes to the local environment, public policy and social networks. The program is reported to have improved the health of more than 5 million Americans to date.

Buettner's books, The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who've Lived the Longest, Thrive; Finding Happiness the Blue Zones Way; and The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World's Healthiest People, were national bestsellers.

Buettner has appeared on The Today Show, Oprah, NBC Nightly News and Good Morning America and has keynoted speeches at the National Academies of the Sciences, World Economic Forum, Aspen Ideas Fest, Bill Clinton's Health Matters Initiative and Google Zeitgeist.

His TED talk has garnered more than 3 million views.

Buettner's newest book, Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From The World's Happiest People, reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places and shows how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our lives.

Buettner also holds three Guinness World Records in distance cycling.

McLain has shot seven feature-length assignments for National Geographic Magazine including the The Secrets of Living Longer cover story written by Buettner. McLain has photographed every Blue Zone alongside Buettner for the past decade and is the eye behind much of the Blue Zones photography.

McLain lives in a 220-year-old farmhouse just outside of Portland, ME, with his wife and two children.

Tickets are $20-$35 for the public; $10 for students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or buy online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Event sponsors for Buettner and McLain are Nicole and Kirt Woodhouse.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges community partners the Natalie Orfalea Foundation and Lou Buglioli, and corporate season sponsor SAGE Publishing for their support of the 2018-19 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.