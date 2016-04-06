Dan Coulson-James Wimbish Finish Strong in San Marcos Loss at SLO

Tennis

San Marcos dropped a 12-6 non-league tennis match to San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Daniel Newton and Dominik Stefanov both went 2-1 on the day in singles, and the doubles team of Dan Coulson and James Wimbish battled back in their third set to win 7-5 and finish with a pair of wins.

"Dan and James battled all day and found a way to win after being down 5-3 in their final set," said coach Jarrod Bradley. "It's tough to remain enthusiastic on the road in the last round but they found a way to come up with big shots when it counted."

The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.