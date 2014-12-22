Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Dan Ellington Named Head Football Coach for Santa Maria High School

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | December 22, 2014 | 9:30 a.m.

Head varsity football coach Dan Ellington’s winning attitude is moving to Santa Maria High School.

Ellington
Dan Ellington

Ellington, who teaches special education, was recently selected to take over the athletic program from former head coach Gabe Espinoza. Espinoza will remain part of the football program, according to Athletic Director Brian Wallace.

The Orcutt resident has high hopes for the future as students, parents and boosters support a championship-caliber athletic program.

“I am excited," said Ellington, who played football and graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1982. “The pieces are here to have a successful program. I am looking forward to putting the pieces together."

Ellington believes athletics and academics play important roles in building responsibility, a work ethic and becoming a better citizen.

“My motto is it turns boys into men using the tools of football," he added.

For the last five years, Ellington has been the Pioneer Valley High School head varsity football coach. He also served as an instructional aide assistant there.

Ellington has more than 26 years of coaching sports under his belt.

Wallace knows Ellington is the right man for the job.

“The team will be taking a community and collaborative approach to our upcoming season," he said. “The school is pleased in Dan’s approach and we expect to have a competitive team in the future."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

