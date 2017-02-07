Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:27 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Dan McCaslin: Signs of Disaster, Recovery Mark 12-Mile Loop Along Bill Wallace Trail

Demanding day hike circumnavigates 2,500 acres of former ranch property that is now part of El Capitan State Park

Green winter grass contrasts with Sherpa Fire damage from the east along the Bill Wallace Trail. Click to view larger
Green winter grass contrasts with Sherpa Fire damage from the east along the Bill Wallace Trail. (Dan McCaslin photo)
By Dan McCaslin, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 7, 2017 | 10:27 p.m.

When it finally rains in Santa Barbara, we appreciate the blessing and roam around outside in the wet with amazed gratitude. As I noted in the column about hiking Haskell’s to Naples Point, when we do have significant rain, the backcountry trails remain quite fragile and too muddy to use without wrecking them.

On Jan. 16, a couple of friends and I hiked the entire loop of the wonderful Bill Wallace Trail, which ends at the front of the private El Capitan Canyon Resort campground. This is where the Jan. 20 debris flow disaster happened.

The demanding mid-January, 12-mile hike came right after a few days of much-needed rain. Even the modest two-inch total had eliminated most backcountry hikes (several road closures were in effect), and as I looked around at my long list of poor-weather hikes, there was the Bill Wallace Trail.

Wallace is a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and environmental activist for whom this new trail was named when it finally opened in 2011. The trail basically circumnavigates the 2,500 acres of former ranch property in a gigantic oval, and is now part of El Capitan State Park.

The Sherpa Fire in mid-June 2016 burned 1,400 acres.
The Sherpa Fire in mid-June 2016 burned 1,400 acres. (Dan McCaslin photo)

We should recognize the combined efforts of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, El Capitan Canyon Resort, Friends of Channel Coast State Parks, California State Parks and a host of individuals for making this vision reality.

When you begin hiking on the dirt fire road (former ranch road), you realize you will be ascending sharply, and that the Sherpa Fire damage was intense. That mid-June 2016 blaze burned 1,400 acres, and it felt like my friends and I circumnavigated most of the damage as well as hiked right through some of it.

Taking the “easy” route still makes for a 12-mile day.
Taking the “easy” route still makes for a 12-mile day. (Dan McCaslin photo)

Setting out from my parked truck, we ambled along the dirt road and shortly came to a trail sign (there are several along the obvious route), and my friend Peter, who has done this venture many times, said take the “easy” direction indicated on the sign since it would be a long, 12-mile day even without the additional ascent on the “hard” route.

There is a great deal of ascending, then descending, then hiking back up the road again, so this day hike is also a terrific workout.

A gigantic table marks six miles in along the Bill Wallace Trail.
A gigantic table marks six miles in along the Bill Wallace Trail. (Dan McCaslin photo)

The fire road’s undulations can wear the hiker out, yet he remains entranced by the amazing views and the extent of the Sherpa Fire damage even after seven months. Six miles in, at the halfway point of our trek, we saunter through what some have called “machine-gun mesa” — there’s a gigantic table there suitable for Paul Bunyan or a Cyclops.

After a lunch stop at the table (the equally huge wooden bench burned in the fire, but the table did not), the road heads steeply down and you enter a riparian area while crossing El Capitan Creek, which was flowing well on Jan. 16. We continue to see burn all around, and some rapid recovery as well with glorious green winter grasses.

The extent of the fire damage surprises us, and the amount of erosion concerns us, too, given it was only a two-inch rain and it spread over a few days.

Recovery is evident with green winter grasses coloring the landscape.
Recovery is evident with green winter grasses coloring the landscape. (Dan McCaslin photo)

We read in John McPhee’s now-classic 1989 book The Control of Nature that “in the course of a conflagration, chaparral soil, which is not much for soaking up water in the first place, experiences a chemical change and, a little below its surface, becomes waterproof” (p. 212).

You return several miles with wonderful vistas out to sea as well as back toward Dos Pueblos Ranch and Goleta. The wandering trail eventually drops steeply down to the entrance of the private El Capitan Resort.

The erosion is surprisingly extensive.
The erosion is surprisingly extensive. (Dan McCaslin photo)

Our observations made us wonder what might happen if another, more intense rainstorm came in. The bright green winter grass seen in the lead photo betrays burned hillsides barely holding together; in the same photo, you can see a few of the El Capitan Canyon Resort’s metal-roofed buildings.

I returned on Jan. 31 to see how the land was doing, to see the debris flow damage and to check on the parking — the dirt lot was dry enough and parking was easy (see 4.1.1.). Santa Barbara residents appreciate how spring can be happening in our climate during the middle of winter.

Exotic green growth is visible at the start of the Bill Wallace Trail.
Exotic green growth is visible at the start of the Bill Wallace Trail. (Dan McCaslin photo)

Over in Rattlesnake Canyon, the white ceanothus was already blooming in late January, and at the end of January, I saw exotic green growth happening at the start of the Bill Wallace Trail. The fragrances were overwhelming, and the contrast to mid-January was striking.

McPhee, in his chapter "Los Angeles against the mountains," supplies an insight that explains how so many cars (22) were destroyed in the disastrous Jan. 20 El Capitan Canyon debris flow, but fortunately no lives were lost (there had been guests in a few of the buildings that floated downstream): “Debris flows generally are much less destructive of life than of property. People get out of the way” (p. 185). And humans can get out of the way because what happened there wasn’t a mudslide, a landslide, a rock avalanche or a flash flood.

When we hiked the long and strenuous Bill Wallace Trail, it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. When we get time to honor a fallen hero, one way to do so is to take a significant hike with family and especially children, bring plenty of snacks and find time along the way to talk about King, and also about the real Bill Wallace’s commitment to our local environment.

At the end of your hike, you find yourself at the entrance to the concession at El Capitan Canyon Resort — check out the elaborate map shown there and retrace your hike on the wooden board. You then walk about ¼-mile over to Oceanmesa RV Park and your car.

4.1.1.

» Driving directions: Take Highway 101 18 miles north to the El Capitan State Beach offramp. At the bottom of the ramp, drive straight ahead on the continuing frontage road about a half-mile (do NOT go into El Cap Canyon private campground, do NOT get back on the freeway), and follow the signs for Oceanmesa RV Park. At the Ocean Mesa sign (1000 Terrace Lane), turn right and park in the rough dirt lot (13 huge boulders and a green field) for the Bill Wallace Trail. Begin hiking on the dirt fire road (and you will be on it about 85 percent of the trip).

— Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity, and has written extensively about the local backcountry. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in the Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to read additional columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

A map of the Bill Wallace Trail. Click to view larger
A map of the Bill Wallace Trail. (Dan McCaslin photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 