Dan McCaslin: Healing Power of Nature and John Gray’s Seven Types of Atheists

We all could benefit from more vitamin N (nature), practiced ethical values and the 'godless mysticism' that comes from nature's spirits

The concept that nature, or Mother Nature, not only has a benign but an actual healing impact on humans is not new. Celebrated in poetry, prose, paintings and photography, our species evolved over hundreds of thousands of years in the matrix of raw and inspiring physical nature.

A constant theme of all of my hiking columns has been to head for the healing hills, flee the grid and roam amid the beneficial flavors of the wild.

Thomas Jefferson, that good son of the European Enlightenment, proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence that “the laws of nature and of nature’s God” entitled the 13 colonies to revolt from Great Britain.

Only in the past 200 years, with the onset of the Anthropocene Age, have humans managed to exile themselves from their necessary immersion in nature, and only in the past 50 years or so have we been able to measure the unhealthy effects of hyper-urban and digitally dominated Western civilization.

Jefferson was basically a deist like Benjamin Franklin, and he followed Isaac Newton’s idea of a clockmaker God who set everything up and then left forever — thus, de-mythologizing nature and robbing our physical patrimony of its grandeur and divine power. No miracles allowed anymore.

British philosopher John Gray gives us another angle on this soul-less concept of nature with his new book, Seven Types of Atheism, writing in the first sentence: “Contemporary atheism is a flight from a godless world.”

He means that modern materialism since the 18th-century Enlightenment has lost the essential connection to nature’s glories, thus separating the human spirit and ethical sense from the physical realm.

Among the types of “atheism” Gray demolishes, the Enlightenment’s idolatry of human reason is paramount. By the 1800s, it had become the new scientific orthodoxy that finally led to today’s bland secular humanism.

Yet the simple substitution of “progress” for “god” only led to Adam Smith’s magical “invisible hand” and free-market fundamentalism, Marxist materialism and, at its worst, to fascism and Nazism. Gray is surely right in stressing, “Science cannot close the gap between facts and values.”

When I reviewed Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix last year, readers seemed to agree with her that both intuitively and experientially, most humans actually do feel better in nature, and recently we’ve been able to see biomarkers of this impact. Even an hourlong stroll up Rattlesnake Canyon to see the green meadow or 30 minutes clambering to Salmon Creek Falls imparts some healing energies.

My contention is that the rigid materialism of the secular humanists and the god haters such as Sam Harris blindly ignore how much the human spirit and body need lengthy periods “outside” — and preferably out of town.

Spirits and mysteries abound in the hills and on the ocean’s waves, but we’re told these “feelings” aren’t real. Gray acidly comments that Harris and Richard Dawkins have “fraudulent versions” of impossible “scientific ethics” and mockingly adds, “The organized atheism of the present century is mostly a media phenomenon and best appreciated as a type of entertainment.”

Is it possible that our postmodern obsession with dark tales and insane conspiracies (e.g. Alex Jones’ vicious lies about the Sandy Hook massacre) mixes twisted scientific dreams with a negative materialism that allows no hope for the human spirit?

The myth of scientific “progress” furnishes support for belief in absurd super beings — Captain Marvel, the Avengers, Mike Trout and Serena Williams, for example — but also supplies negativity and no-hope depression about climate change and our current political chaos.

We can see how our secular Age of the Anthropocene has splintered the universal human need for “belief” into a bevy of intense “tribal” credos. I know serious people who honestly believe that passenger jets’ contrails are a sinister plot to take over the Earth (somehow). Those people have not basked in nature’s glories long enough!

Gray also attacks “gnosticism and modern political religions” and the “god haters” as forms of atheism. He cites William Empson’s idea that God might have been a Nazi commandant at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp as an example of a god-hater.

Many of the racist Enlightenment thinkers (David Hume, Immanuel Kant), god haters (Marquis de Sade) and modern political “religions” have simply replaced a monotheistic creator god with an unfounded belief in material progress (socialism/communism/capitalism).

Perhaps the worst impact that this demystification of nature has had is dulling the ingrained, evolutionary wish of the individual human to get outside and plunge into innocent nature. Heck, let’s play Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto V, pound some brew and just hang out here in the mancave, eh?

Gray shows the benefits of nature immersion by commenting, “In animism, the original religion of all humankind, the natural world is thick with spirits.”

Another “atheism” has been the spread of rational humanism, an associated corollary to secular humanism. Dawkins, Harris and Steven Pinker (who spoke recently at UC Santa Barbara) believe in a fantasy view of material human progress, denying the famines, several genocides and two horrendous world wars during the past 100 years.

They also forget that Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler and Mao Zedong were complete atheists.

These thinkers make a mistake we see all over Santa Barbara today: They believe that technological progress somehow induces or mirrors ethical/moral improvement.

In a crucial point he also made in Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals, Gray focuses on how we humans today treat animals and the Earth herself. His interpretation of human exceptionalism shows that this often unconscious but common Western belief is that the human animals stand above, and are morally independent of, that wider natural world from which we evolved.

This fundamental mistake is at the core of modern warfare and oppression.

The godless world is quite frightening, especially for those who have only science and a hollowed-out secular humanism to guide them.

What our children and adults need today is more of Richard Louv’s Vitamin N (nature), well-practiced ethical personal values and at least the “godless mysticism” of true nature lovers who go outside whenever possible to immerse in the nature spirits.

