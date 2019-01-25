Dan McCaslin: On the Lost Valley Trail in Search of Twin Oaks Camp

Committed hikers often crash and turn cranky after a few rainy days confined them at home.

Our recent mid-January rainstorms blessed the land by showering energy on fauna and flora alike, including up to almost 9 inches at Jameson Reservoir and San Marcos Pass.

However lovely the precipitation, the home imprisonment leaves some of us crazed to surge over the coastal range on Highway 154 to Nira Camp, known as the gateway to the San Rafael Wilderness. (See 4.1.1.)

Teaching colleagues Peter and Chris fell for my idea to make a long day hike from Nira up Lost Valley Trail onto the western end of the spectacular Hurricane Deck formation. With the federal government shut down for the shameful 31st day (as I write, Jan. 22), we could not find out about road closures from the usually reliable U.S. Forest Service website.

As recommended in my last column, I checked the National Weather Service website, and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend was expected to be dry and warm with a chance of minor rainfall Sunday night.

But those weather predictions had little to do with the state of the dirt road portions of Happy Canyon Road past Chicken Springs, so we felt fortunate to have my four-wheel-drive, four-cylinder truck.

On the scenic drive into Nira, we looked down into Peachtree Canyon for a few miles, and the deep green of fresh winter grass wrapped the glorious hillsides in green, and it felt a bit like Ireland.

Our only difficult creek crossing was right there at Nira Camp as we headed upstream and east toward Manzana Narrows, White Ledge and, eventually after 16 miles, the Sisquoc River.

But we know another path that leads to White Ledge Camp and then the Sisquoc River by clambering atop the western Hurricane Deck where the Lost Valley Trail turns into the treacherous Hurricane Deck Trail (30W14).

We left Santa Barbara at 5:30 a.m., and after setting up a car-camp at Davy Brown and parking at Nira, we walked into the San Rafael Wilderness about 8 a.m. We began by wearing old tennis shoes and carrying our main hiking boots strung around our necks, as seen in the photograph of Chris and Peter at the sign.

I enjoyed fording the slightly swollen Manzana, and the water was not icy cold at all, but certainly brisk. Just feel the juvenescence and raw energy building up within!

After laboriously donning dry socks and our main boots on the other bank — heavy boots are essential on this hike — we sauntered along, admiring the beautiful raging creek. All of this water could be gone by July unless we get more rainstorms.

We came to sylvan Lost Valley Camp after a short mile and veered north of the camp since there were at least two groups of backpackers there. Did these folks endure all the mid-January rainfall here at Lost Valley?!

On the north side of the camp, closer to Hurricane Deck, an old iron sign reads “Lost Valley Trail” and makes our choice of route easy.

According to this antique 1930s era signpost, it’s 10 miles to that junction with the Hurricane Deck Trail (30W14). Since I am now using the 2015 edition of Bryan Conant’s excellent San Rafael Wilderness Backcountry Guide (map), a simple cross-check shows it’s only 7.6 miles to the Hurricane Deck Trail from Lost Valley Camp.

Conant also shows Twin Oaks Camp and Vulture Spring on his map, each one almost 6 miles from Nira.

We had hoped to simply wander up into these verdant areas approaching the fabulous Deck formation — what my German friends call eine Wanderung, an amble in the foothills. In this case, we hiked along steep hillsides, looking down into the aptly named Lost Valley Canyon.

We dealt with the hard chaparral and admired green winter grass. The earliest white ceanothus were already in flower, and we saw tall manzanita bushes raining their white flowers on the brown earth.

The precipitation and the cold had forced critters under rocks and bushes, and we saw very little life (a bobcat on the way in). On the other hand, we didn't need to have any concerns about rattlesnakes or poison oak.

As we got higher and crossed over Lost Valley Creek, we knew that some of our trekking also would be down and in along recently inundated arroyos. The footing was ideal and in a few places muddy, and the midwinter 60-degree temperature prevented overheating.

Often we could see the looming Deck itself northward and also east, but beautiful and short-lived fields of winter grass made it feel like a sacred Upper World (‘alapay in Samala, the Chumash language).

After hiking a few miles, we managed to detect some snow on the backsides of distant San Rafael Mountain and McKinley Peak. We had hoped to check out Vulture Spring and 2,900-foot Twin Oak Camp, but at times meandered into fascinating side canyons on errant bushwhacking forays.

After three hours and about 5 miles, we figured it was enough: the experiences rich and inspiring, skies darkening, a cool wind rising, and the creek-walking really hard on the ancient knees.

Vulture Spring would be at least another mile, and then another 3.7 miles to the actual junction with the Hurricane Deck Trail. From that point, it’s 6.6 gnarly miles on the Deck to the holy Sisquoc River via White Ledge.

There are several major risks in hiking up on the Hurricane Deck amid its fantastical formations and path-less and water-less hellscape.

Returning via Lost Valley Camp, we unfortunately encountered two mountain bikers — their knobby tire tracks gouged deep into the mud, and the man basically flipped us off when I gently chastised him for illegally biking in the wilderness (absolutely no biking in any federal wilderness zone).

Those jerks knew there would be no enforcement with the government shutdown, so they chose to take advantage and ride roughshod over our Mother (hutash).

We overnighted that evening at nearby Davy Brown, where the creek also ran frantically. Parks Management Co. never came by to collect its $20, and while the bathrooms were clean, the trash bin was overloaded as usual and the bear lock unlatched (we latched it).

On the drive out along Happy Canyon Road, we once again felt like we were in Ireland.

4-1-1

» Drive the 47 miles to Nira Camp by taking Highway 154 past Lake Cachuma to Armour Ranch Road. After a mile, take the Happy Canyon Road turnoff to the very end. There are some muddy sections, but our second truck was a standard two-wheel drive and had no difficulties. The roads into Davy Brown and Nira belong to the Santa Lucia Ranger District, and on its road closures website, the roads and camps are listed as “open” — but the date is Dec. 20, 2018, without any updates as of Jan. 22 (government shutdown).

» Bryan Conant, San Rafael Wilderness Backcountry Guide (2015), available at Chaucer’s Bookstore.

