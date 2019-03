Backpacking and long day treks truly can turn your head around and recharge the spiritual energy needed to change “the self.” I‘ve agreed with many postmodern thinkers that making such personal changes has become far harder in our digital "Facebook phase" of the onrushing Anthropocene Age (see 4.1.1. Books).

With the loss of “privacy” comes an incapacity for introspection and finally the inability to change yourself. Yet a majority of my columns focus on the shorter ventures hiking into our fascinating and rugged backcountry. How is this?

A long teaching career granted wonderful free spring and lengthier summer periods to drag my son all over the astounding San Rafael Wilderness. Several columns lead the reader to the Sisquoc River, the lower Manzana, White Ledge and related campsites pitched beside gurgling streams (or, in summer beside piddling trickles!).

These journeys confirm that with longer immersion in full nature the hiker can revive adolescent-level energies and high brain function — that elusive juvenescence eluding so many adults. (Hence, these eternal backcountry returns. See 4.1.1. Books.)

The trip to Salmon Creek Falls and an accompanying short hike above scenic Highway 1 does not fit this backpacking/day hike mold, yet the cascading waterfalls’ resounding roar still created that kind of transformative spiritual energy when my spouse and I hiked there at the end of February.

The spectacular 120-foot cataract pouring out of the Santa Lucia Mountains bellows with potent energy, and the crashing whitewater sprays the entire lower canyon while it knocks one out of his or her complacency. Since it was a damp Tuesday, the very short 0.3-mile walk was exciting, and using our hiking poles made it just possible in the slippery mud.

Those in Northern and Central California seem to visit Salmon Creek Falls more than the more southerly Santa Barbara hikers. It took about three hours to drive the 168 miles via Cambria to the well-marked trailhead, which partly explains the rarity of Santa Barbara visitors.

It’s too tough as a day trip with the six hours of combined driving, but you could car camp at San Simeon State Park.

The drive there on Feb. 26 included enchanting scenery, captivating seascapes and pulled our eyes out over the frothy Pacific Ocean from Cayucos onwards.

Beyond the prominent Piedras Blancas Lighthouse, Highway 1 gains even more luminosity with the deep-green Santa Lucia Mountains coming closer and seeming to tower above the road.

Shortly after that, the road ascends sharply and visitors arrive at Ragged Point, where the last gasoline and restaurants are located, and naturally you need to take the required photograph of the iconic seascape and emerging Big Sur coastline.

Just 3.8 twisty miles north of Ragged Point is the trailhead in a pronounced horseshoe bend in the road, with parking for about eight cars on the right side. If you go past this, you will immediately see the large sign for the shuttered Salmon Creek Ranger Station and the Buckeye Trail. (Don’t take the far longer Buckeye Trail.)

You are now in the Monterey District of Los Padres National Forest and entering the Silver Peak Wilderness (31,000 acres). Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park is another 34 twisty miles ahead, but we had no plans to continue there on Highway 1.

The driving after Ragged Point rose steeply on the infamously narrow highway, with huge empty trucks barreling down at unsafe speeds, often crossing the center line. However, we all know Highway 1 is fabulously scenic precisely because of the wild topography and many hairpin turns. This also makes road conditions exciting as Caltrans constantly repairs the tortured highway.

After parking at the Salmon Creek trailhead, and taking the bridge over the creek (right next to the highway), you spot the key hiking sign that indicates a very steep uphill two miles to Spruce Creek Camp and then another 1.2 to Estrella Camp.

When you hike to Salmon Creek Falls, you enter the Silver Peak Wilderness (31,000 acres).

We had planned on a four-mile round-trip hike to Spruce Camp, a very steep slog, but that day’s conditions immediately shook our resolve. The huge trees, especially the giant bays, have big exposed roots all over the trail, and occasionally scrambling on all fours became necessary.

Since it’s popular, in the first 0.3 mile to Salmon Creek Falls there are lots of interesting side trails and alternate routes, but all of them were worn, steep and fairly muddy. We met some returning day-hikers who had even given up on reaching the nearby falls.

Dexterously wielding our poles, assisting each other, we still had to acknowledge our septuagenarian status after scrambling through the fragrant bays, around some downed trees and under a huge bough. When we got to the raucously howling falls, we realized Spruce Creek Camp would remain a dream to be realized another time in drier conditions.

However, the weirdly damp canyon clef, the dark and slippery bay roots, the pleasant clambering, the rocky grottos and the blasting water with all its rampant energy did recharge spiritual energy. I experienced the oceanic feeling and the quasi-religious awe of nature’s raging power, and that transformative juvenescent spirit did emerge amid the cacophony.

Thus, while the Salmon Creek Falls hike is quite short, it’s all-encompassing and does provide that spiritual recharge many of us seek in nature.

While driving out, we saw road workers putting out signs stating that Highway 1 somewhere above Salmon Creek was immediately closing (Feb. 26) because of expected storms and heavy rain. We were extra happy we had chosen the lesser path and had no Monterey plans.

This short but rugged hike contained the rejuvenating quality of my favored long day hikes and actual backpacking treks. Another time we will push on up to Spruce Camp and perhaps the Coast Ridge Road.

4-1-1

» Driving: Take Highway 101 north to San Luis Obispo, then take Highway 1 to Morrow Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, Ragged Point and a final 4 miles to the Salmon Creek Falls trailhead.

» Books: J. Lanier, Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now (2018); Michael Pollan, How to Change Your Mind (2018); D. McCaslin, Eternal Backcountry Return (2018).

