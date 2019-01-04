Dan McCaslin: Reflecting on Winter ‘Disaster’ Hike from Nira to Coldwater Camp

In my field notes, I maintain a separate list of “disaster backpacks” and admit that despite hundreds of safe trips, a few really failed to work well. These backcountry mistakes and misadventures embody the most rewarding of all of my backpacking outings. Falling into the rain-swollen Manzana River on a return from Coldwater Camp catalyzed intense reflection after an extreme experience (Feb. 8, 1993).

Twenty-six years ago, wild to get outside during the wet winter of 1993, I cajoled school colleague Chris Caretto to join me on a purportedly easy three-day trek that went absurdly awry. We had planned a winter jaunt heading down Manzana Creek to spend two overnights at Coldwater Camp, thus enabling a middle-day scramble up onto the Castle Crags formation. Coldwater offers a very large potrero (meadow) where a massive oak dominates, shielding the main wooden table and its accompanying firepit.

On the layover day, we day-hiked the easy 1.5 miles to Horseshoe Meadow Camp, with the idea to clamber up the spectacular white sandstone formation right above the campsite (also called “Castle Rock”).

Leaving our light daypacks at Horseshoe, we had to rock-hop northeast for a while, then scramble back west to the little peaks, which was not that difficult (no technical climbing). From there, our eyes bulged out gazing at four amazing vistas:

» Wheat Peak (2,400 feet), down toward Manzana Schoolhouse and the Sisquoc River

» Figueroa Mountain (4,500 feet) and the expansive ridge running west

» San Rafael Mountain (6,600 feet)

» Tiny Horseshoe Bend camp where our daypacks were on the table

When we scooted back into Horseshoe Bend Camp to fetch our daypacks, a heavy mist closed in and a light but relentless rain began. We slipped a lot, and despite having good raingear, we rushed back to Coldwater Camp to our already erected tents.

As we approached Coldwater Camp, the steady rain turned torrential, leaving us with a dilemma needing careful discussion. Crossing and recrossing the amazingly swollen creek had been possible, but we had only the light daypacks and were able to swim a bit when necessary.

Hunkered down beneath the ginormous oak’s shelter in the center of the Coldwater potrero, we gobbled some dry food and talked about the situation, then quickly scurried into our respective backpacking tents.

Trapped inside my postmodern “mummy” case for 17 hours, handwritten field notes state: "Dano — buddy, pal — you were locked into that minuscule space from 5:30 pm on 7 Feb. at C. Camp until 10:30 am on 8 Feb."

Lying completely flat under the huge tree for 10 hours finally caused excruciating back and spine pain. With no food beyond dry snacks, I emerged only twice to relieve myself, and while I’d wanted to stretch, the precipitation remained far too fierce. The next seven hours witnessed a sick mixture of boredom, achy bones and stentorian rain sounds, and led the McCaslin mind to begin complete deconstruction.

My field notes say I fixated on the creaking sounds from the large bough directly above my individual tent. It moved around a lot as we experienced gusty winds making the storm into a major winter event.

But we had to get out eventually, and after the night and then well into the next day, I finally felt a minor lull in the rainfall. I leaped out of my tent, and Caretto did the same from his. We packed up in the winter cold, and this was another disaster in suffering. Try rolling up a wet tent and other gear with frozen fingers and pushing all of this into tiny stuff-bags — and it’s still pouring, if less so. I drank some water, and gobbled some cheese and two chocolate bars for a two-minute breakfast. No coffee.

There aren’t many fords between Coldwater Camp and Nira, so we believed we could manage these crossings fairly easily.

I knew that the last ford next to Potrero Canyon Camp was the worst — the deepest one for sure, and rife with bigger boulders. My worries grew as we came to the final riverbank, hearing the Manzana howling. It roared, dirty and foaming, like a mad bull in full rut. Nineteen hours of steady winter rain had led to a swollen river, no longer a creek, and we knew all about the deep V in the center since it had been demanding on the hike in from Nira.

The crossing below Potrero Canyon Camp presented a signficant challenge. With the very heavy rainstorms in January and February, then-President Clinton had declared Santa Barbara County a “disaster area” on Feb. 3, 1993.

One trick I’d learned in my reading about backpacking is how to safely cross rushing streams. It’s best to unfasten the tight backpack and carry it loose on the downstream shoulder only (make sure to unfasten the belt buckle, too).

Poised on the bellowing Manzana’s muddy bank, this meant that as I slowly pigeon-walked across, my Kelty backpack dangled only on my right shoulder (not obvious in lead photograph). Caretto waited to see how I fared, and he had my heavy underwater camera (Nikonos IV-A) out in the rain trying to get a photo. See the lead photograph from an old print I taped on my refrigerator 26 years ago. In the only usable frame, the situation was worse than it looks with screeching wind and urgent rainfall. The billowing maroon-purple rain poncho was an awful hindrance midcreek.

A few seconds after this photograph, I tumbled into the deep V-groove in the middle of the careening channel, dunked completely and began drifting downstream with the pack floating easily out on my right.

Already soaking wet, the stream water chilled anyway as I flailed with the free left arm and swam-scrambled to safety in shallower depths among tangled arroyo willows on the other bank. Yes, there were a few scary nanoseconds of terror, but I also knew this would be nothing like the deadly pace of high Sierra Nevada mountain streams. I secured my footing, groaning with joy at terra firma below, and with great difficulty maneuvered through the tangled bracken and reeds.

Grand. But it was still raining hard.

Dropping my pack in the mud, I rushed back to the stream bank, motioning to Caretto that I was OK and that he could begin to ford himself. He stayed upright for a bit until he slipped into the same deep V-groove in the middle of the channel that got me. Briefly underwater and thrashing about wildly, he also floundered his way into the willows and safety. I recall managing to get the tough leather camera cord up over his head since it was twisting tighter, and also to assist him through the clinging reeds up to the bank.

Laughing hysterically, we knocked out the last 1.7 miles to Nira.

I shudder over my lack of awareness and crazy outdoor ambition in 1993, and I would never have led my school students or son into such a disaster. I’m also befuddled by my apparent ignorance of heavy rainstorms in January and early February 1993. My notes from that time have nothing about President Clinton’s Feb. 3 emergency declaration or any road closures. What was I thinking?

OK, I had wanted to climb the intriguing Castle Crags formation jutting up from Horseshoe Bend Camp and overnight at the perfect Coldwater Camp with the mighty oak looming above. My school had awarded me a sabbatical year from teaching just to tackle extreme stuff like this clambering.

So the true winter ordeal was meant to be the Crags scramble, which we managed fine.

But the real disaster was recrossing at Potrero in the rainstorm on our third and final day. It seemed to me that an “epic” winter hike would exorcise some demons and create some playful juvenescence. I did experience a mental recharge feeling after getting home to Santa Barbara.

Lessons? Avoid winter backpacking when rainstorms are happening (!), have a skilled hiking buddy, and (today) check out the 10-day National Weather Service forecast on the Internet.

4-1-1

» In 1993, I used the “red” Ray Ford San Rafael Wilderness and Vicinity map; in 2019, I recommend B. Conant’s San Rafael Wilderness map (2015 edition).

— Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity, and has written extensively about the local backcountry. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in the Los Padres National Forest.